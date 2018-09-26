WWE SmackDown Live: Analysing and grading each segment (25 September 2018)

A great night

Another week's WWE SmackDown is in the books, and it was a pretty good show throughout the night. With a contract signing, the aftermath of Rusev Day's breakup, and Becky Lynch's shenanigans expected, there was a lot going on for the blue brand.

While there were no multiple major storyline developments, one or two segments set the ball rolling.

Lets take a look at what worked and what didn't as we analyse and grade each segment.

#1 Truth TV segment

This was comedy gold

R-Truth came out to the ring with his MMC partner Carmella, who has apparently turned face now. He welcomed the audience to Truth-TV. The Miz's music was playing, but Truth was hosting the show.

He called out his guest Daniel Bryan, and asked him about his feud with The Miz. Bryan talked about unfinished business with his former NXT mentor, and The Miz came out inevitably to respond.

After mocking Truth, he went on a long tirade about how he'd do anything for the WWE Championship.

He went back to the Gorilla Position, where he met Paige about Truth stealing his show.

Page set up a match between them to decide the owner of the show.

Grade: B+

While it was a bit formulaic, with an opening promo setting up a match for later, it worked. Truth got some hilarious mic time, while The Miz and Bryan got to reheat their feud which has considerably cooled down after the involvement of their spouses.

#2 The Miz vs R-Truth

The Miz vs R-Truth

R-Truth and The Miz battled for Truth TV/Miz TV. The Miz gained the upper hand early on, and dominated R-Truth. Bryan was on commentary, attacking The Miz while Corey Graves defended him.

Truth was sent to the outside of the ring. Miz almost got the count out victory, but Truth somehow made it into the ring. Using the referee's distraction, Miz poked him in the eye and hit the Skull Crushing Finale. He looked at Bryan, hit the running knee, and pinned Truth for the 3-count.

Grade: A

This match accomplished all the things it set out to. The Miz defeated Truth, who shouldn't have given the multiple time Intercontinental Champion a tough fight anyway, and a lot of heat was added to the feud between Bryan and Miz as The A-Lister resorted to his cheap tactics again.

