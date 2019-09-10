WWE SmackDown Live before Clash of Champions: 3 signs that indicate towards The Fiend confronting The Undertaker

With RAW before Clash of Champions out of the way, only SmackDown Live remains before the PPV. The final episode before the PPV is set to dot the i’s and cross the t's.

RAW did a decent job to build up the PPV with some good segments. Stone Cold Steve Austin successfully managed to moderate the contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship and also laid out AJ Styles with a crushing Stunner.

On SmackDown Live, we could expect to see Randy Orton going another step in his feud against Kofi Kingston while The Revival could also confront the other members of the New Day, who are set to take on each other for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Clash of Champions.

However, this article isn’t concerning any of that. This one is about The Undertaker coming to SmackDown Live and Bray Wyatt’s recent actions, which makes me think the latter will confront the former – by either attacking him (less probable) or by just standing face-to-face with him after turning the lights off (more probable) and here are three signs that indicate towards that…

#3 Undertaker is set to make an appearance

WWE announced that the Phenom will be present at Madison Square Garden for the blue brand and one can only wonder why.

The Deadman is not scheduled for a match at Clash of Champions and won’t have anything to add to the PPV with just a little under a week to go. After all, who can he start a feud against now?

So, what is the purpose of him coming to SmackDown Live before Clash of Champions?

His appearance indicates towards a confrontation between him and The Fiend, which would get the latter more over than ever before.

