AJ Styles and Samoa Joe make their Super Show-Down Match Official!

The blue brand has gotten really interesting the past few weeks. The WWE title picture has taken shape with uncertainty while the up-and-comers of SmackDown Live seem to be making their name.

The biggest headline from SmackDown Live last week happened in the main event, where Becky Lynch's coronation ended with the new SmackDown Women's Champion once again standing tall over Charlotte Flair.

The young upstart Andrade 'Cien' Almas tried to get one over AJ Styles, even attacking him before the match, but Styles showed why he's been WWE Champion for upwards 322 days. The Bar looked to get themselves back in title contention and they may have just re-entered the conversation, as Cesaro defeated veteran Kofi Kingston.

Meanwhile, the biggest shocker came in the Rusev Day territory, when Aiden English turned on Rusev to officially end their association. It looks like enough was enough for The Shakespeare of song. It's a Happy Aiden Day now! Not only this, but Shinsuke Nakamura successfully defended the United States title in the process.

Daniel Bryan's heated feud with The Miz continued as he hijacked his episode of Miz TV. Here's what you need to look forward to on the coming episode of SmackDown Live!

#5 The war continues

The Miz TV ambush backfired last week

The Miz had Maryse as his surprise guest on Miz TV last week. Of course, they mocked and provoked Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, with Maryse going as far to say that Brie Bella was the easiest opponent in her life.

They goaded Bryan into coming out and tried to ambush him, but things went awry when he smartened up to this, sending Miz crashing into his own wife Maryse. It's clear the mind games will continue but who's going to be doing the scheming this week? Brie Bella will definitely have something to say!

