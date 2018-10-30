WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018

This episode of SmackDown Live makes or breaks Crown Jewel

It was SmackDown Live that stole the show at Evolution. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch put on a match for the ages. And I'm sure that SmackDown Live will use the opportunity to capitalize on the fallout. Welcome to the SmackDown Live Preview.

This is a very important episode because it builds to the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. SmackDown Live has a chance to steal the show there as well. I wonder what surprises lie in store this week, to build anticipation and excitement for the big event.

Consider this episode the trailer before the show airs. There are some confirmed segments and I will guess the rest, in this very article.

Here is your official preview before the show this week!

#5 Brand new United States Champion?

Could Tye Dillinger cause the upset of the century?

Shinsuke Nakamura is probably the most underwhelming champion in all of WWE right now. What should have been a fabulous reign, considering just how talented the man is, has been reduced to a sideshow because WWE just doesn't seem to have any plans for him. Well, until this week that is, when Tye Dillinger steps up to the plate to claim the prize.

Bear in mind that Dillinger has been out of action for a while owing to the attack from Randy Orton on his fingers. Could Dillinger return to SmackDown Live and capture the prize that has eluded him through his career, to establish him as a top-tier superstar? At this point, any change in the United States Championship picture will be welcome.

We all know that Dillinger is no slouch in the ring and can actually go when the bell rings. Expect this match to be a very good one.

