WWE SmackDown Live Preview: July 31st, 2018

The Usos & The Bar will go head-to-head in the tag team title tournament

To say that last week was a happening week on the blue brand would be an understatement. Randy Orton showed a new side to himself that we had never seen before, Andrade 'Cien' Almas picked up momentum on SmackDown Live, Becky Lynch continued her hot streak, earning a SummerSlam title match, AJ Styles met an all-too-familiar new challenger after many years, and The Miz made quite the statement against Daniel Bryan. To top it all off, The Bar made their return to WWE television after a hiatus.

SmackDown Live definitely has the momentum heading into SummerSlam over RAW. Paige has undoubtedly been an incredible General Manager, making great decision after great decision. Anything's getting heated between two superstars? The talking is done in the ring.

While Carmella has been left in a pickle following the firing of James Ellsworth, Paige has made an impact on more than just her. With a huge tag team title qualifier between The Usos and The Bar set to happen, here's what's going down on SmackDown Live this week:

#1 Zelina Vega makes her in-ring debut

Don't sleep on Zelina Vega's skills

Zelina Vega is set to make her in-ring debut on SmackDown Live tonight. The WWE Universe has no idea what to expect from Vega. Is she good or bad? Does she have the experience? Does she have the instinct?

It's been very clear in NXT and WWE that Vega has no issues in getting physical in order to help Andrade 'Cien' Almas win. In NXT, fans did get a glimpse of her when she took on Candice LeRae on her debut but was unsuccessful in her attempt.

Last week, things turned chaotic when Andrade 'Cien' Almas took on Rusev. With the Mexican star victorious, the miscommunication between Lana and Aiden English cost Rusev the match. While things are shaky on the Rusev Day end, Lana challenged Vega to a match with a bone to pick.

Paige was quick to make the match, announcing it on social media.

Well. @Zelina_VegaWWE and @LanaWWE have certainly been ... ahem... vocal about their feelings this weekend. SO let’s take this off the internet and bring it into the ring. I am making it official. Zelina vs. Lana TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2018

Is it going to be a victory for Vega or will it be a Ravishing night for Team Rusev Day?

