WWE SmackDown Live Preview: November 6th, 2018

How will the blue brand authority figures respond to RAW?

Heading into SmackDown Live, the biggest question is obviously how Shane McMahon is going to react to his controversial World Cup title win and subsequent "Best in the World" title.

The fallout from Crown Jewel saw AJ Styles once again retain his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, this time with less difficulty. It seems as though Joe's injury rumours may be true as The Samoan Submission Machine, despite putting on a fight, gave far from his best performance.

Now with just a few episodes of SmackDown Live until Survivor Series, it's going to be interesting to see how the build to the PPV goes. It's safe to say that Paige and Shane McMahon are going to have a lot to say regarding the coming PPV.

It was announced on RAW that that traditional 5-on-5 Men & Women's Survivor Series matches would be taking place as scheduled. With that said, let's look at what to look forward to on SmackDown Live tonight.

#5 What will the blue brand authority figures have to say about RAW?

World Cup aside for a second, Paige and Shane McMahon first order of duty will be to address SmackDown's Survivor Series situation. On RAW last night, we saw Baron Corbin declare that he would be the Survivor Series captain while Alexa Bliss would be the Women's team captain. However, this time around, both captains won't be competing.

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman are officially a part of Team Red's men's match. Now it's time for SmackDown Live to make their move and announce their teams.

We know that Charlotte declined to step up as team captain for SmackDown so it's going to be really interesting to see what happens. It's safe to say that Mr. Survivor Series himself Randy Orton will (and rightfully should) be in the team.

