WWE SmackDown Live Preview: October 9th 2018

Excitement awaits in the world cup qualifier!

SmackDown Live will see the fallout of WWE Super Show-Down from Melbourne, Australia. To start off, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had another impressive outing, with Becky Lynch opting to disqualify herself to retain the SmackDown Women's title.

The IIconics gained huge momentum when they defeated Asuka and Naomi (clean, no less) in their home country. This could have serious implications for the Women's division going forward.

As for AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, their rivalry seemed to finally come to an end after an all-out war. After narrowly escaping defeat, Styles managed to tap Samoa Joe out to retain the WWE Championship.

What's next on the horizon for Styles? Well, that happens to be Daniel Bryan, who defeated The Miz in a whopping 2 minutes and 25 seconds to seal his WWE title shot at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

Things in SmackDown are heating up and we're on the 999th episode of the show tonight. With SmackDown 1000 just one week away, things are getting more exciting than ever. Here's what to look forward to on SmackDown Live tonight!

Will Lana give her side of the 'Milwaukee' incident?

Last week on SmackDown Live, Aiden English revealed to the world what he was referring to about the "one night in Milwaukee". It turned out to be a recording of him in the locker room practicing his singing when Lana came in and told him that she wanted him.

Rusevw as naturally left in shock and chased Aiden English. Lana insists that there's another side to the story and it's going to be really interesting to hear what she has to say. Did Aiden English only show a part of the footage to try to cause a rift between husband and wife?

