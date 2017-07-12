WWE SmackDown Live Results 11th July 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

The second last show of SmackDown Live before WWE Battleground.

by Pratyay Gh Breaking 12 Jul 2017, 07:38 IST

This week's episode of SmackDow Live saw AJ Styles' return to WWE after winning the WWE US Championship at the show in Madison Square Garden.

AJ Styles kicks-off WWE SmackDown

New WWE US Champion AJ Styles came out as SmackDown started, proclaiming that WWE Battleground had come early before adding that he was the new face of America. He continued to say that he would take on all comers before adding that he wanted to bring back the US open challenge. He went on to say that the US Championship had been overlooked for far too long.

As Styles challenged an issue to the boys in the back, it was answered by none other than John Cena himself as the fans in the arena expected. It looked too good to be true but a referee and a ring announcer made their way out.

As the match was about to get under way, Kevin Owens came out and said that no one wanted to see another AJ Styles vs John Cena match. At the same time, Rusev blindsided Cena from behind and Owens and Rusev beat down Cena and Styles before walking away.