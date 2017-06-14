WWE SmackDown Live Results 13th June 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

A big return, a new finisher and much more on the go-home episode for MITB!

A big statement made!

A lot was expected on the go-home episode of SmackDown LIVE for Money In The Bank and thankfully WWE did deliver the goods in a compact yet eventful episode.

A popular star returned, The Viper and The Ravishing Russian sent out strong statements before their respective title matches and all the men involved in the MITb ladder match faced each other in the main event of the evening.

So without further adieu, let's delve right in

Opening Segment

The show opened with New Day making a grand entrance with New Orleans’ very own Soul Rebels playing their iconic tune on their way down the ramp. Truly majestic we say!

As expected the trio got a huge pop as the music stopped and after giving the Rebels a shout out, the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history began to cut a promo.

They spoke about how New Orleans will host WrestleMania 34 and were confident that they will enter the show of shows as the SmackDown Tag Champs. They drop a Compton reference that was the cue for the tag team Champions to come out and interrupt the proceedings.

The Usos were followed by The Fashion Police – who were hilarious as usual – and The Colons. Big E ended the segment by promising to kick the Colons and The Usos in their buns and the first match of the night – an 8-man tag team match got underway.