WWE SmackDown Live Results 20th June 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

One of the best episodes of SmackDown Live in recent memory.

SmackDown Live started off with the first ever Miss. Money In The Bank Carmella who came down to the ring with her briefcase and accompanied by James Ellsworth. Carmella cut an excellent promo stating how she got the briefcase in any way possible while the other women were concerned with making history.

Carmella then went on to talk about how fans overlooked how Kane had helped Seth Rollins win the MITB briefcase in the past while Bray Wyatt had prevented Roman Reigns from winning it, allowing Sheamus to win in 2015.

Carmella then blamed the internet trolls for forcing Daniel Bryan to make a decision about her winning the match even though the Money In The Bank Ladder match is a No Disqualification match.

We cut backstage to Daniel Bryan who told Charlotte that he’d heard from the medical team about her neck. Charlotte cut him off, saying that Bryan should do the right thing since Ellsworth wasn’t licensed to be in the match even though it was a No DQ match before walking away.