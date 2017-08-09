WWE SmackDown Live Results 8th August 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

3-time champions return, Shane calls out AJ Styles and Kevin Owens and more.

SmackDown Live took place in the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada. The show featured an interview from new #1 contender Shinsuke Nakamura as well as a showdown between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

We also saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in action as well as a glimpse of John Cena after his nasty neck bump last week.

John Cena kicks off SmackDown

John Cena kicked off SmackDown, talking about his dream match with Shinsuke Nakamura last week. Cena added that he didn’t know why fans chanted for Nakamura but then he found out that Nakamura hit hard, really hard. Cena then made fun of dusty finishes like blind referees and Montreal Screwjob’s adding that he had just lost, clean.

He then added Nakamura had earned a right to a championship shot at WrestleMania when Baron Corbin, with his new entrance music, interrupted. Corbin was unhappy with people talking about the handshake between Cena and Nakamura last week. Cena called Corbin a dumpster fire and fans started chanting it at Corbin as Cena added that the fans probably meant “dumpster fire” in the nicest way.

Corbin replied that Cena can take his respect and shove it when SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan’s music hit. The fans spontaneously broke out into chants of “YES” before Bryan could even speak.

Daniel Bryan came out and said he didn’t know if Corbin was a dumpster fire or the future but he would be facing John Cena at SummerSlam.