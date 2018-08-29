WWE SmackDown Live Results August 28th 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

The New Day started proceedings on SmackDown Live

This week's episode of SmackDown Live had a lot to deal with after the Fallout show from SummerSlam. The build-up to Hell in a Cell had already begun, and there was a title change with New Day winning their No Disqualification Match.

On this week, a second Title Match was slated to take place, with Charlotte defending the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella in her rematch for the title. The next Tag Team Title Tournament kicked off to find the next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, while New Day celebrated their win, among other segments.

Without any further ado, let's get into the results from the night.

The New Day Title Celebration

Booker T welcomed New Day to the Exclusive 5-Time Champions' Club

New Day kicked off the show with the celebration for winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles last week from the Bludgeon Brothers.

They came out and mentioned that they had won the Tag Team Titles five times, in the same manner as Booker T usually did. Before they could complete the sentence, Booker T came out to greet them in his King Booker avatar. Then he welcomed them to the 5-time Championship Club, making each of them kneel down to congratulate them for their entry to the prestigious club.

They kicked off the celebrations even further, with New Day joining Booker T to do Spineroonis in the middle of the ring, while the crowd cheered them on.

The Bar vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Epico and Primo Colon [Tag Team Tournament]:

The Triple Threat Tag Team Match saw the return of the Colons to action!

The first match of the night was a Triple Threat Tag Team Match between The Bar, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and the Colon Brothers. New Day took their place at ringside to see which team would head into the final of the tournament to determine their next contenders for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

The match saw two members of the three teams inside the ring at all times, with anyone able to tag themselves into the ring at any time, including anyone from the third team. It also saw the return of the Colon Brothers to action, after a long time on the sidelines due to Epico's shoulder injury.

Sheamus dominated Karl Anderson in the middle of the ring, in a modified torture rack, before he reversed the move and made it to Luke Gallows to make the tag. Cesaro came in after tagging Sheamus, and both of them took out Epico who got in their way. Gallows hit Cesaro with a Splash for a near fall, but Primo came in after taking out Cesaro. Gallows took him out with a kick, catching him coming off the top rope. Anderson hit a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring, giving themselves a little time.

Gallows and Anderson looked like they were seizing the initiative, and were setting up their finisher, Epico saved Promo with a backstabber. Cesaro and Sheamus took advantage, and Cesaro came back with Upper Cuts, while Sheamus took out the competition on the outside of the ring. Cesaro picked up the win after pinning Gallows in the centre of the ring.

Result: The Bar defeated Gallows and Anderson and The Colons.

Backstage, Paige came face to face with Rusev, Aiden English and Lana, whom she told that they would be competing next week in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for the other spot in the Number 1 Contender's spot for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles. Although Rusev thought they were getting the shot as Lana had talked to Paige, it was revealed that it was Aiden who had talked to the General Manager.

