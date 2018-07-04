WWE SmackDown Live Results July 3rd 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

04 Jul 2018

They're back!

Team Hell No kicked off the show with a formal announcement of their return to the SmackDown Tag Team Division. They mentioned that they will be challenging The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules. While Kane and Daniel Bryan were arguing in their trademark style, The Usos made their entrance and claimed that Team Hell No doesn't deserve the title shot since they're the better team.

Bryan challenged the Usos to a match right then and Kane wasn't too happy. He and Bryan started arguing again when GM Paige came out and settled the dispute. She scheduled an Extreme Rules tag match for tonight and if the Usos are to win, the title match at the upcoming PPV would be a triple threat tag match.

#1 Jeff Hardy (c) vs. The Miz - United States Championship Open Challenge

Jeff Hardy defended his title against The A Lister

Hardy laid down an open challenge for the United States Championship and The Miz answered his call. Jeff was wearing red, white and blue face paint to celebrate the upcoming holiday 4th of July, aka Independence Day. Miz started off strong but Hardy sent him face first into the turnbuckles. Jeff was hit with a kneeling surfboard and he struggled for quite a bit.

Jeff and Miz exchanged punches and then Jeff went for a Manhattan Drop to a double leg drop and a basement dropkick but it only resulted in a near fall. Miz was hit with the Hardyac Arrest but he blocked it with his leg. Miz managed to block the Twist of Fate and hit a kick to the gut and a basement DDT.

Jeff hit the Whisper in the Wind but it wasn't enough for the pinfall. Miz gets caught using the ropes for leverage and the official called him out for it. Jeff took the opportunity to hit a kick to the gut and then a Twist of Fate on Miz. He followed up with the Swanton Bomb and got the three count.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. The Miz and retained the United States Championship

A pancake eating contest, really?

The New Day were geared up to celebrate their inaugural annual 3rd of July Pancake Eating Contest and Byron Saxton was in the ring to announce it. SAnitY showed up out of nowhere just as the competition was about to begin and destroyed the New Day. They threw Big E over the ropes and flung him over the announce table before Killian Dain took out Kingston with a huge crossbody on the outside. They set up Woods on the table and Eric Young finished him off with an elbow drop from the top rope as the segment came to a close.