WWE SmackDown (March 25, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories - Triple H retires, King Woods returns, two matches confirmed for WrestleMania SmackDown

WWE SmackDown saw a memorable episode take place on Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. On The Road to WrestleMania, things certainly heated up just a week out from The Show of Shows.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar almost came to blows, but instead, The Beast Incarnate took his frustrations out on a number of security guards with a steel chair. He will only have to wait a few short days to get his hands on The Tribal Chief.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of Friday's SmackDown.

#5 André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place next Friday

It was announced on SmackDown that The André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place next week. The over-the-top rope contest will not take place at WrestleMania 38, but instead on a special edition of WrestleMania SmackDown.

United States Champion Finn Bálor has been named as one of the participants. It has immediately raised questions about whether or not the inaugural Universal Champion will have a spot on the main WrestleMania card.

#4 Shad Gaspard to posthumously receive 2022 Warrior Award

Shad Gaspard tragically passed away in 2020

Leading into this week's blue brand episode, WWE announced that former Cryme Tyme member Shad Gaspard would posthumously be the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award at the Hall of Fame.

Gaspard tragically passed away in May 2020 after he and his son got caught in a strong current in Venice Beach, California. Shad instructed lifeguards to save his son instead of himself, but sadly, he was unable to survive. His act of heroism will now be honored.

#3 King Woods returns to SmackDown to reunite with Kofi Kingston

King Woods return to SmackDown after being on the sidelines through injury

King Woods made a return to SmackDown this week to reunite with fellow New Day partner Kofi Kingston. The seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been out of action since January after sustaining a torn plantaris.

Wood's return fills the void left by Big E, who suffered a broken neck on March 11. The 2021 King of the Ring winner went one-on-one with Ridge Holland and won with a small package.

#2 Intercontinental Championship match set for WrestleMania SmackDown

In a surprise move, WWE announced that Ricochet would defend the Intercontinental Championship next Friday night. Given the legacy of the title, it has come to the shock of many that the gold will not be defended at WrestleMania 38.

Instead, Ricochet will put the championship on the line against both members of Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto, in a Triple Threat Match. Both men scored a victory over The One and Only to claim their shot.

#1 Triple H announced his in-ring retirement

Triple H announced that he has hung up his wrestling boots for good

Hours before the blue brand broadcast, Triple H appeared on ESPN's "First Take" to be interviewed by Stephen A. Smith. During the conversation, The King of Kings announced his official retirement from the ring.

The Game confirmed that after his health scare last year, he has now been fitted with a defibrillator and no longer wants to perform in the ring. His legendary career will no doubt be celebrated in the future with an individual induction into the Hall of Fame.

