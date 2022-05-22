WWE SmackDown (May 20, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Undisputed Tag Team Champions crowned, Sasha Banks & Naomi suspended indefinitely

WWE SmackDown took place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI this week. The blue brand last presented an episode from the venue in 2017, which saw Baron Corbin defeat AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship in the main event.

The stakes were high once again in the city, this time involving the RAW Tag Team Championship. RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defended their tag team gold against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to determine the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Let's find out who took home the spoils, as we look at the four biggest news stories from SmackDown this week.

#4 Xavier Woods teases third tag team partner to face Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch; fighting trio reveals new stable name

In the absence of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods was tasked with competing against Butch on his own in a one-on-one match. With Ridge Holland & Sheamus lurking at ringside, the odds were unfavourable for the 2021 King of the Ring winner.

Woods managed to pick up the victory, but was laid out on the ramp for his troubles. In a backstage segment, the New Day member revealed that he has someone in mind to align with him and Kofi against The Brawling Brutes.

That's right, from now on, moving forward, the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch are known as The Brawling Brutes.

#3 LA Knight repackaged as Max Dupri on SmackDown

Max Dupri made his first SmackDown appearance

Former NXT Superstar LA Knight made his first SmackDown appearance during a backstage segment with WWE Official Adam Pearce. Under the guise of Max Dupri, the former IMPACT Wrestling star revealed he was the CEO of Maximum Male Models, a new stable.

Disclosing that he was hired by Sonya Deville before she was fired, it is yet to be determined who will be a part of the group. We are certain to see the missing pieces of the jigsaw put together in the coming weeks.

#2 Sasha Banks & Naomi have been suspended indefinitely; stripped of WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

After legitimately walking out of WWE RAW on Monday night, the repercussions of Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions have now taken shape. Michael Cole explained to the WWE Universe while watching at home that the duo have been indefinitely suspended by the company.

Not only that, but they have also been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship, which The Boss & Glow Connection won at WrestleMania 38. It has also been spotted by fans, that Banks & Naomi's merchandise has been removed from the organization's online store.

#1 The Usos won the RAW Tag Team Championship to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

The Usos after winning the RAW Tag Team Championship

There was a big fight feel in Grand Rapids for the main event to determine who would become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After questionable actions from Paul Heyman and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey picked up the win.

After the bout, an already injured Riddle was left to watch his partner Randy Orton be dismantled by the group before The Bloodline stood tall in the ring, raising all of their championships.

