WWE SmackDown after Night of Champions Preview - forgotten star returns after 69 days, former Royal Rumble winner confronts 41-year old champion 

WWE SmackDown following a critically acclaimed Night of Champions will emanate live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on June 2, 2023.

The highly anticipated show will feature the fallout from WWE Night of Champions. Furthermore, Roman Reigns will celebrate 1000 days as the Universal Champion while two Money in the Bank qualifying matches are also announced for the show.

On that note, let's take a look at things that could unfold in the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

#4. LA Knight takes on Montez Ford in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is scheduled to lock horns with Montez Ford for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former Million Dollar Champion is coming off a big win against Rick Books and is riding high on momentum. Given he is rumored to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, it won't be surprising if he prevails over Ford to secure a spot in the ladder match.

Do you think LA Knight should win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

#3. Lacey Evans returns after more than two months to take on Zelina Vega in a MITB qualifying match

WWE @WWE



Only one can advance this Friday night on



wwe.com/shows/smackdow… Who will qualify for the 2023 Women's #MITB Ladder Match, @ZelinaVegaWWE or @LaceyEvansWWE Only one can advance this Friday night on #SmackDown Who will qualify for the 2023 Women's #MITB Ladder Match, @ZelinaVegaWWE or @LaceyEvansWWE? Only one can advance this Friday night on #SmackDown!wwe.com/shows/smackdow…

Lacey Evans last featured in a match on the March 24th edition of WWE SmackDown. The 33-year-old star is however set to make her return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has announced that Evans will square off against Zelina Vega for a spot in the Women's Money on the Bank Ladder Match. While it could be anybody's game, Vega has a slight edge in the match given her recent rise in popularity.

Will the former Queen of the Ring secure a spot in the Ladder Match or will this be the dawn of a new beginning for Evans? Fans must tune in to find out.

#2. Asuka's reign begins

As you may know, Asuka prevailed over Bianca Belair at Night of Champions 2023 to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

During the closing moments of the match, The Empress of Tomorrow blinded The EST with the blue mist before delivering a devastating kick to the back of her neck.

Following that, Asuka pinned her rival to become the new RAW Women's Champion. The current champion's era will commence on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

However, WWE could reveal Asuka's first challenger on the same night. Given how things unfolded at Night of Champions, Belair could demand a rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow at Money in the Bank.

#1. Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns will have his 1000 day title celebration on June 2nd Roman Reigns will have his 1000 day title celebration on June 2nd 🏆 https://t.co/TfWR6lqt7d

Roman Reigns completed 1000-days as WWE Universal Champion on May 27, 2023. The Stamford-based company has announced that The Tribal Chief will celebrate the huge milestone on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Head of the Table has been on a roll since winning the Universal Championship back in 2020. Reigns has prevailed over some of the top names of the Stamford-based company to establish himself as arguably the greatest of all time.

However, the recent turn of events has somewhat taken the limelight away from Reigns' feat. With Jimmy Uso betraying The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions, celebrations could turn into confrontations this Friday night.

Did Jimmy Uso do the right thing by betraying Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes