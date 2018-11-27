WWE SmackDown Preview: 27th November 2018

The Phenomenal One is back

After a rather underwhelming episode of RAW (and that's an understatement), it's time to shift our focus on the blue brand once again. At least with SmackDown Live, there's a level of excitement going on after all that's been happening the last few weeks.

Weirdly enough, neither Shane McMahon nor Paige addressed the Survivor Series humiliation where SmackDown lost 6-0 (or 6-1, as Xavier Woods will rightfully tell you). Even on RAW, they bragged for one episode and just put it behind them. It looks like they don't really care to look back, which is fine as well.

Last week, the show ended with WWE legend Rey Mysterio facing humiliation at the hands of Randy Orton, who not only beat him clean but showed the ultimate sign of disrespect by removing his mask. Charlotte Flair seemed quite happy about what happened at Survivor Series and unapologetic, despite Paige fining her a $100,000 (the GM didn't seem too angry about the Ronda Rousey beatdown either).

The Queen quickly disposed of the IIconics, while a bizarre moment saw Miz and Shane McMahon actually team together! They faced two local competitors and despite Shane McMahon not even entering the match, his team lost!

Anyway, without dragging it on, let's get into what you should expect from the blue brand tonight.

Jeff Hardy celebrates 20 years in WWE

The Charismatic Enigma lives on

20 years ago, a young man named Jeff Hardy debuted in WWE and along with his brother Matt Hardy he revolutionised tag team wrestling. Even as a singles star, he achieved much success, becoming a multi-time World Champion.

It's going to be interesting to see what he has in mind for a celebration. The now retired Matt Hardy did tease a return to RAW recently, but what if he was just playing us and ends up making an appearance on SmackDown tonight?

