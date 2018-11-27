×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE SmackDown Preview: 27th November 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
9.26K   //    27 Nov 2018, 21:00 IST

The Phenomenal One is back
The Phenomenal One is back

After a rather underwhelming episode of RAW (and that's an understatement), it's time to shift our focus on the blue brand once again. At least with SmackDown Live, there's a level of excitement going on after all that's been happening the last few weeks.

Weirdly enough, neither Shane McMahon nor Paige addressed the Survivor Series humiliation where SmackDown lost 6-0 (or 6-1, as Xavier Woods will rightfully tell you). Even on RAW, they bragged for one episode and just put it behind them. It looks like they don't really care to look back, which is fine as well.

Last week, the show ended with WWE legend Rey Mysterio facing humiliation at the hands of Randy Orton, who not only beat him clean but showed the ultimate sign of disrespect by removing his mask. Charlotte Flair seemed quite happy about what happened at Survivor Series and unapologetic, despite Paige fining her a $100,000 (the GM didn't seem too angry about the Ronda Rousey beatdown either).

The Queen quickly disposed of the IIconics, while a bizarre moment saw Miz and Shane McMahon actually team together! They faced two local competitors and despite Shane McMahon not even entering the match, his team lost!

Anyway, without dragging it on, let's get into what you should expect from the blue brand tonight.

 Jeff Hardy celebrates 20 years in WWE

The Charismatic Enigma lives on
The Charismatic Enigma lives on

20 years ago, a young man named Jeff Hardy debuted in WWE and along with his brother Matt Hardy he revolutionised tag team wrestling. Even as a singles star, he achieved much success, becoming a multi-time World Champion.

It's going to be interesting to see what he has in mind for a celebration. The now retired Matt Hardy did tease a return to RAW recently, but what if he was just playing us and ends up making an appearance on SmackDown tonight?

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Becky Lynch
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: November 6th, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: 20th November 2018
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 13th November 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview- 23 Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 talking points before SmackDown Live (20 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live (13 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 shockers WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live (20...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to SmackDown Live (20th November 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us