WWE SmackDown Preview: Brock Lesnar returns to destroy Roman Reigns, biggest WrestleMania feuds escalate 

#4 Brock Lesnar returns for his revenge on WWE SmackDown

Last Saturday, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Austin Theory at Madison Square Garden. However, his celebrations were cut short after Roman Reigns, and The Usos brutally attacked The Beast Incarnate, causing the latter to lie in the middle of the ring with his face covered in blood. Now, Lesnar is expected to return to the blue brand with revenge on his mind.

Both champions met for the contract signing of their title vs. title bout scheduled for WrestleMania 38. Lesnar had the upper hand in that meeting, but The Tribal Chief swiftly balanced the narrative by attacking the WWE Champion.

While we don’t expect either superstar to face each other inside the ring, fans should expect multiple brawls between Lesnar and Reigns in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how the creative team moves forward with this feud if Brock Lesnar appears on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3 Ronda Rousey goes after Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

We recently saw Charlotte Flair attack Ronda Rousey and keep The Baddest Woman on the Planet distracted long enough for Sonya Deville to capitalize. Now that Rousey has defeated the WWE official in both a tag team match and a singles encounter, she will look to entirely focus on the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Ronda Rousey wants to be the first woman to make The Queen tap out in a submission maneuver, and WWE is pushing this as her goal for their title match at WrestleMania. However, it is worth noting that technically Rousey would be the fifth superstar to achieve that, as there have been a few others who have forced Flair into submission.

Could we see the company change its narrative in the coming weeks?

#2 Sasha Banks and Naomi in a big tag team match on WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently reunited to bring back Team B.A.D. on WWE SmackDown. They have already declared their intentions to challenge Carmella and Zelina Vega for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38.

Interestingly, the latest episode of RAW also saw the team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan added to the title bout after they defeated the reigning champions.

Last week, we saw Naomi beat Carmella in a singles match, and tonight, she and Banks are scheduled to take on the champions. They will once again look to make a statement by picking up a major victory on the blue brand against Carmella and Vega.

Ripley and Morgan will likely make an appearance to give us a taste of what to expect moving forward.

#1 New WrestleMania feuds for top titleholders on WWE SmackDown

The Usos recently defended their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders. They will now look for fresh challengers ahead of WrestleMania 38.

One of the ongoing feuds in the division has seen Sheamus and Ridge Holland mercilessly attack Big E and Kofi Kingston. It is possible that their match this week will determine the new championship contenders for The Usos. The champions also attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs on last week's show, which could lead to a potential feud.

Newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will also look for new challengers in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38. Although backstage reports have stated that the creative team has no concrete plans in place for the high-flying superstar just yet, there’s enough time to build up a credible championship rivalry involving him.

Lastly, the extended feud between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville is bound to continue on WWE SmackDown as they are set to face each other in a match at The Show of Shows. Knoxville cost Zayn his title, and the latter is determined to end his rivalry with the Jackass franchise star once and for all.

However, it will be a big challenge for the writers to keep this storyline engaging until the biggest show of the year.

