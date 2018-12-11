×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Preview: 11th December 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
458   //    11 Dec 2018, 21:09 IST

It's a rap battle!
It's a rap battle!

It always feels more exciting before an episode of SmackDown Live. Not only is it just two hours, but it certainly helps the quality of the show. Tonight is even more exciting as it's the go-home show to TLC. Last week was another solid episode, main evented by AJ Styles and The Miz.

The much-anticipated Miz TV with The Miz and Daniel Bryan took place and Miz tried to prove that he was right all along and Bryan said yes, then no, then yes, then no (you get the point). Either way, after the main event Bryan viciously assaulted Styles to stand tall.

Charlotte Flair, Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a heated war of words as well. Samoa Joe's feud with Jeff Hardy went to a new level as he not only distracted Hardy and cost him his match against Randy Orton, but took a shot at this past and reliance on alcohol. (Also, somehow encouraging responsible drinking makes Joe a bad guy).

Jey Uso was victorious in a triple threat match while Mandy Rose & Sonya DeVille defeated Charlotte and Asuka thanks to a little miscommunication between the latter two. Let's take a look at what's in store for SmackDown Live this week!

Jeff Hardy to respond to Samoa Joe's "public service announcement"

Samoa Joe took a big shot at Hardy
Samoa Joe took a big shot at Hardy

The Samoan Submission Machine appeared on the screen last week and cost Jeff Hardy his match against Randy Orton. He then stayed on and was in a bar, where he made a "public service announcement" encouraging responsible drinking.

While that naturally doesn't seem bad on paper, it's perhaps the way he did it, mocking Hardy that struck a nerve. The WWE legend Jeff Hardy will respond tonight. Will it result in a match at TLC?

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Charlotte
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 things we learned from this week’s...
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview- 23 Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (4th December 2018)
RELATED STORY
4 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown Live (4 December...
RELATED STORY
3 things the WWE Universe learned this week (December 5)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: 4th November 2018
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 4th Dec, 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us