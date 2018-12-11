WWE SmackDown Preview: 11th December 2018

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 458 // 11 Dec 2018, 21:09 IST

It's a rap battle!

It always feels more exciting before an episode of SmackDown Live. Not only is it just two hours, but it certainly helps the quality of the show. Tonight is even more exciting as it's the go-home show to TLC. Last week was another solid episode, main evented by AJ Styles and The Miz.

The much-anticipated Miz TV with The Miz and Daniel Bryan took place and Miz tried to prove that he was right all along and Bryan said yes, then no, then yes, then no (you get the point). Either way, after the main event Bryan viciously assaulted Styles to stand tall.

Charlotte Flair, Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a heated war of words as well. Samoa Joe's feud with Jeff Hardy went to a new level as he not only distracted Hardy and cost him his match against Randy Orton, but took a shot at this past and reliance on alcohol. (Also, somehow encouraging responsible drinking makes Joe a bad guy).

Jey Uso was victorious in a triple threat match while Mandy Rose & Sonya DeVille defeated Charlotte and Asuka thanks to a little miscommunication between the latter two. Let's take a look at what's in store for SmackDown Live this week!

Jeff Hardy to respond to Samoa Joe's "public service announcement"

Samoa Joe took a big shot at Hardy

The Samoan Submission Machine appeared on the screen last week and cost Jeff Hardy his match against Randy Orton. He then stayed on and was in a bar, where he made a "public service announcement" encouraging responsible drinking.

While that naturally doesn't seem bad on paper, it's perhaps the way he did it, mocking Hardy that struck a nerve. The WWE legend Jeff Hardy will respond tonight. Will it result in a match at TLC?

