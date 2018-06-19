WWE SmackDown Preview, June 19th 2018: Huge Debut, Former WWE Superstar Returns

Who will challenge AJ Styles next?

Pratyay Ghosh FEATURED WRITER Feature 19 Jun 2018, 20:31 IST

After a spectacular Money In The Bank PPV, SmackDown looks to be another action-packed show. AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura in the Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship and we will find out who the next challenger for Styles' title will be. GM Paige announced that a #1 contender's battle royale will take place on SmackDown tonight and Big E, The Miz, Rusev, Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan will take part in the match.

We will also get a main roster debut tonight as SAniTy finally make their first SmackDown Live debut as they face former tag-team champions, The Usos.

Becky Lynch came within seconds of grabbing the Money In The Bank briefcase but was ultimately thwarted by Alexa Bliss. Lynch will have to put that disappointment behind her as she faces one half of The IIconics, Billie Kay.

Carmella will celebrate retaining the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE.com is teasing another Mellabration. James Ellsworth will also make his return to SmackDown after helping Carmella retain at Money In The Bank. Could we see Asuka vs Ellsworth soon? Don't bet against it.

Gauntlet match to determine next #1 contender

AJ Styles returned from the brink to retain the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank. With Shinsuke Nakamura now seemingly behind him, Styles will find out who his next challenger will be tonight on SmackDown as 5 of the top Superstars on SmackDown take part in a #1 contender's match, as announced by General Manager Paige.

Who will Styles' next challenger be - Samoa Joe, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Rusev or The Miz? It will also be interesting to see what's next for Shinsuke Nakamura after his unsuccessful chase for the WWE Championship against AJ Styles.