WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 13th November 2018

"The Man" took charge on Monday Night RAW

If you're caught up with Monday Night RAW, then you know that this may be one of the most exciting episodes of SmackDown Live in a while. Survivor Series is always an exciting time because of the crossovers but what happened on RAW will definitely make you tune in tonight.

For starters, Becky Lynch led an invasion against RAW, first attacking the RAW Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey. This led to her beginning a charge towards the women of RAW, only for the women of the red brand to get ambushed by team blue.

The crowd chanted "This is awesome" and SmackDown Live got a little advantage heading into Survivor Series. Last week on SmackDown, the teams were made official (except for one) and the build began. Daniel Bryan, however, didn't seem to get along with his teammates very well. Here's what you need to look forward to on SmackDown Live tonight.

Can the Men's Survivor Series team get on the same page?

The weirdest thing happened last week. Daniel Bryan and The Miz after being named co-captains actually started getting along and it got so weird that even they acknowledged it. However, after Samoa Joe cemented his place as the final member of team SmackDown Live, he taunted Bryan, who retaliated. Even The Miz, who tried to act as peacemaker was pushed away.

Shane McMahon ran in to try to calm the storm but wound up getting hit with a judo throw from Bryan. Bryan left the arena as Shane and The Miz looked at each other, wondering what on earth is going on.

With less than a week left to Survivor Series, will Bryan able to calm down and see cooler heads prevail, or will the tensions continue?

