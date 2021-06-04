WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns spoils title match, current champion’s ‘mystery attacker’, top Superstar to win title after 5 years? (June 4th, 2021)

We are all set for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown that looks quite promising on paper. The company has had a busy week with all the recent releases that included the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, Lana, and Murphy.

In addition to that, the decline in RAW’s viewership and the approaching Hell In A Cell pay-per-view has now put a lot of pressure on the Blue brand to deliver a good show.

In this article, we will take a look at few things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Roman Reigns fuels big betrayal during the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

The Usos will return to the tag team title picture tonight

The Usos returned to in-ring action on WWE SmackDown last week. This was their first match in over a year, and they looked better than ever. Jimmy and Jey Uso faced The Street Profits in an incredible match and picked up a convincing victory. This also led to a confident Jimmy Uso demanding a shot at the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Adam Pearce granted his request, and The Usos are now set to challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for their tag team titles tonight. While the match looks promising, it is highly unlikely that we will see the championships change hands on WWE SmackDown this week. The last few episodes have heavily indicated a potential betrayal.

Roman Reigns congratulated The Usos on winning their match, but he was not happy with Jimmy’s decision to ask for a title shot. During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, Reigns was seen whispering something into Jey Uso’s ears that left the latter visibly conflicted. The Tribal Chief also reminded Jey how they got his current status as a main eventer.

Simply put, @WWERomanReigns doesn't want "Main Event" Jey @WWEUsos to be relegated to the opening match on #SmackDown. Will Jey heed his cousin's advice? pic.twitter.com/cvqPeQ5YJC — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2021

The conflict between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso has been evident since the latter's return on WWE SmackDown. We could see Jey Uso betray his brother after the tag team title match on tonight’s show. Reigns is desperate to keep Jimmy in line, and he only trusts his right-hand man to carry out the job.

The aforementioned turn of events could be delayed, but they are inevitable. The creative team is bound to book big matches involving these superstars at the upcoming pay-per-view, Hell In A Cell.

Despite being predictable, this feud still manages to create excitement as it would pit The Usos against each other and possibly lead to an incredible singles match. Together, they have dominated the tag team division for years, but now it will be interesting to see how they face each other inside the squared circle.

