WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns takes a break, Randy Orton and Riddle confront top champions (13th May, 2022)

The first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash will air tonight. The blue brand might see two of its top superstars miss the show, but there‘s still a lot that can happen this week. The top champions will kickstart the biggest title feuds to set up exciting matches at Hell in a Cell.

So far, WWE has confirmed two big matches for the show, including a title bout. Here, we look at everything that can transpire on this week’s WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns possibly misses WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns pinned Riddle to pick up a victory for The Bloodline in WrestleMania Backlash’s main event. Several backstage reports stated that The Tribal Chief will now work fewer shows following the premium live event.

Reigns has recently tended to take a brief break after his big matches, and things could be the same this week. We might see him miss tonight's WWE SmackDown.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion reportedly signed a new deal with the company, which would allow him to compete with a more relaxed schedule. However, he will continue to remain on the top of the roster.

It will be interesting to see how the creative team books SmackDown in the absence of two top heels, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair, who is also taking some time off.

#2 RK-Bro make an appearance on WWE SmackDown

The Usos attacking RK-Bro

Earlier this week on RAW, RK-Bro confirmed that they still intend to unite the tag team championships. Randy Orton and Riddle are scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight, where they will challenge The Usos for the title unification match.

The bout was initially supposed to take place at WrestleMania Backlash, but WWE changed plans at the last minute, adding Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre into the mix.

Now, the RAW Tag Team Champions have taken it upon themselves to capitalize on the idea that was initially proposed by their SmackDown counterparts. Reigns is likely to miss Hell in a Cell next month, and in his absence, the tag team championship unification match could easily close the show.

Will The Usos accept the challenge from RK-Bro?

#3 Sasha Banks and Naomi put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line

Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler

Tonight on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Naomi will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Shayna Baszler and Naomi. The reigning champions are enjoying a successful run across the two brands but need more prolific rivalries to make their title reign more exciting.

Baszler and Natalya have been decent at playing heels so far and are eyeing a huge victory on WWE SmackDown tonight. They earned the title challenge after Baszler defeated The Boss last week. The champions have a difficult task ahead of them but will look to retain their gold tonight.

#4 SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey meets her first challenger

One of the best matches at WrestleMania Backlash saw Ronda Rousey dethrone Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women’s Champion following an intense “I Quit” match. WWE stated that The Queen sustained an injury and has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period.

In her absence, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will look to meet her next challenger on the blue brand.

Over the last month and a half, Lacey Evans has shared the real-life struggles that led to her role in WWE. Last week, she said that she would go after the SmackDown Women’s Championship and could be the first person to challenge Rousey for the title.

Given Evans' emotional backstage promos, her potential heel turn would be surprising and effective on the show tonight.

#5 Kofi Kingston finally settles the score with Butch?

Butch, Kofi Kingston and Sheamus

Following a prolonged absence, Butch made a timely return on WWE SmackDown last week. He aided Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Tables Match against The New Day. Kofi Kingston will now look to settle the score with Butch, who has consistently targeted the New Day member since his debut on the blue brand.

Butch will finally be in the spotlight and has a huge opportunity to showcase his potential against one of the finest performers in WWE today. Kingston has his much-awaited shot at avenging the brutal punishment he has received over the last several weeks.

We hope to see the two superstars clash in an entertaining match on WWE SmackDown this week.

