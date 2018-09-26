WWE SmackDown Results, 25th September 2018; Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Truth TV replaced Miz TV!

Episode #997 of SmackDown kicked off with R-Truth and Carmella in the ring for the debut of Truth TV. The special guest for the night was Daniel Bryan and Truth asked him about his match with The Miz at Super Showdown. Before Daniel could answer, Truth and 'Mella(with brand new hair) took a dance break. The Miz came out to take his segment back from Truth but he challenged Miz to a match to 'win it back'. Backstage, Miz went to complain to GM Paige but she also told Miz to go fight for it.

The Miz vs R-Truth

The Miz had control of R-Truth, catching his arms and failing to backslide, while Bryan was explaining to Corey Graves why The Miz's moves weren't working. The Miz nearly won by a count out and seemed to think that he'd won but R-Truth made it on time.

The Miz poked Truth in the eyes and hit the Skull Crushing finale before staring at Daniel Bryan. He then hit the running knee on R-Truth to win the match.

Result: The Miz def. R-Truth

We cut to a clip from earlier today where Charlotte was posing for photos. Becky Lynch attacked her from behind and stepped over her, telling the photographer to take pictures of her.

