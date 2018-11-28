WWE SmackDown Results, 27th November 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

General Manager Paige was in the ring and she introduced the SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch said that when you're the hottest property in the company, any time away is too much time away. She added that she showed up to fight the night after being injured and at Survivor Series, but she was stopped. She then cut the pleasantries and called out the woman who took her place against Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and The Queen came out on cue.

Becky said that she told Charlotte Flair to give Rousey the beating that she would have given her, but she kind of did. But if she did it, she wouldn't let Rousey stand. Charlotte shot back, saying that she was the only woman on either roster who could have given Rousey the beating that she deserved.

The two started trading words back and forth and things got heated. Charlotte said she's ready to go now but Paige told them both to shut their mouths. Paige said that she will get her match at TLC.

Mandy Rose came out with the IIconics, Sonya DeVille and Zelina Vega. Mandy said that Paige left Absolution and was just handing out opportunities to her old PCB teammates. She was interrupted by Naomi, who walked out with Asuka, Carmella, and Lana.

Paige said she loved the fire of the division and announces that tonight, there would be a battle royal, with the winner being added to the TLC match, making it a triple threat matchup. This would be a historic feat for the WWE Women's division since it would be the first ever Women's TLC match to have ever taken place. Yeah, we've had the Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches but nothing comes close the carnage of a triple threat TLC match.

