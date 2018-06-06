WWE SmackDown Results, 5th June 2018, latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

A huge 6-man main-event, Becky vs Charlotte.

SmackDown was a stacked show

This weeks episode of SmackDown was stacked. We got 5 big matches packed into two hours including a huge main event with Samoa Joe, Rusev and Miz teaming up to face The New Day as well as Becky vs Charlotte.

Carmella calls out Asuka

Asuka had a strange request to Paige

Carmella came out confident in her ability to beat Asuka. She first showed the fans a video of Asuka's dominance before promising to show fans Asuka's true colours in a second video which had footage of Asuka tapping out to Charlotte.

Carmella mocked Asuka saying everyone in the crowd was ready for Asuka. Asuka's music cut Carmella off in the middle of her promo.

Many Rose and Sonya Deville also came out at this point. Mandy said Asuka was a shadow of her former self and Carmella added that Asuka should take an Uber and leave.

SmackDown GM Paige came out and gave Asuka a choice to face either Sonya or Mandy. Asuka replied that she wanted BOTH and Paige booked the match.