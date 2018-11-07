WWE SmackDown Results, 6th November 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Paige kicked off SmackDown Live hyping up Survivor Series and introduced Shane McMahon. Paige didn't seem to be very apologetic about the World Cup controversy. She gave him the trophy for a photo. The crowd booed him and chanted "CM Punk".

Shane said he was glad the trophy came to SmackDown Live and proved brand supremacy, though he didn't consider himself the best in the world. Then they began to hype up the Survivor Series match ups. He introduces the male captain for Team Blue and it was Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan came out and thanked the crowd and Shane. The Miz interrupted and praised Shane without actually praising Shane, calling him "co-best in the world" and asked him how the trophy arrangement worked. The Miz said he has never been so injured that he had to forfeit.

He said he deserved to be captain and the crowd seemed to agree. Shane said that he actually agreed and named him captain too. He then had a discussion on the side with Paige and told The Miz that he's Daniel Bryan's co-captain.

Bryan and Miz were arguing backstage and Shane came up to them. Miz said his first pick for the team was Shane himself and Bryan agreed.

The Usos vs. The New Day- Winners become Survivor Series team captain

Kofi Kingston started the action with Jey Uso who shoved his opponent down to start things off. Kofi began to leap over Jey but got picked out of mid-air and evaded trouble to land the dropkick. Jimmy tried charging at him but Kofi sent him out.

Kingston began the weirdest showboating ever while Xavier Woods played the trombone. This allowed Big E to attack Jimmy while he was looking away.

The Usos were finally in control for a moment as Big E hit a suicide dive on Jey Uso. Kofi Kingston hit an Enzugiri and the crowd didn't react. Jimmy Uso hit a powerbomb on Kofi Kingston from the turnbuckles, landed a frog splash and it was over!

Result: The Usos def. The New Day and are the SmackDown Tag Team Elimination Match captains

After the match, The Usos acknowledged The New Day and said, "Real recognizes real". They said that they've gone to war and back and they officially selected them as the first picks of the team.

After the match, Daniel Bryan said that he wanted Rey Mysterio in the team. Miz disputed it but said that if he impressed him against Andrade 'Cien' Almas later tonight, then he'd agree to that.

