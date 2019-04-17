×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results, April 16th 2019, Latest SmackDown Superstar Shakeup winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.07K   //    17 Apr 2019, 07:48 IST

SmackDown gets a new Top Dog while The New Day gets a new member
SmackDown gets a new Top Dog while The New Day gets a new member

The second night of the Superstar Shakeup kicked off on SmackDown Live with the arrival of Kevin Owens and the KO Show. Owens spoke to the Montreal fans in French and then introduced his guest for the night, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi and Woods came in and they discussed his title win and then the fact that Big E was injured last week. KO offered to be the third member of the New Day and Kofi & Woods needed to see his dance moves before they approved of the new honorary member, Kevin Owens.


Finn Balor vs. Ali

The IC Champ was in top form for his Blue Brand debut
The IC Champ was in top form for his Blue Brand debut

The Intercontinental champion showed up on SmackDown Live followed by his challenger, Ali. Ali hit Finn Balor with a Facebuster and struck him across his chest with a couple of chops. 

Balor hit a big chop and a Reverse DDT. Finn Balor took down Ali and then tried for the Coup de Grace but Ali stopped him on the top rope. Ali threw Balor down with a Hurricanrana from the top rope. Balor took out Ali with a dropkick after a reversal and then hit the Coupe de Grace.

Result: Finn Balor def. Ali


Backstage, it was time for Kevin Owens' initiation into the New Day. Kevin Owens has to eat a plate of pancakes in 5 minutes and 37 seconds and he does, albeit with the help of movie magic.

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

The Queen picked up a big win against Carmella
The Queen picked up a big win against Carmella

Charlotte tried to start with the Big Boot but was taken down by Carmella for a near-fall. On the outside, Charlotte drove Carmella into the barricade. Carmella recovered and dove on Charlotte. She brought Charlotte into the ring for a near-fall. 

Carmella hit Charlotte Flair with a Bronco Buster in the Corner but Charlotte sent Carmella out of the ring with a huge Big Boot. Charlotte dropped Carmella to the outside again with a Dragon Screw. Charlotte threw Carmella into the barricade again.

Charlotte was trying a move from the barricade, but Carmella dropped her face-first. Carmella continued by putting her in the ring. Charlotte hit A Figure Eight Leglock and that was it for Carmella as she tapped out.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Carmella

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz New Day Kofi Kingston Roman Reigns WWE Results Leisure Reading
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
WWE SmackDown | Superstar Shakeup 16 April 2019 - Where to watch, Predictions, Start Time & Location 
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (9th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35 (April 9, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania- Paige returns, CM Punk chants
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (9th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (February 26, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Smackdown Live: Officially Announced Segments and Matches for Tonight's Smackdown
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on SmackDown Live and 2 things they got wrong (April 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, April 9th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us