We got a recap of Bray Wyatt and The Fiend's actions from last week before SmackDown kicked off with the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt greeted us and said that everyone was blaming him for what happened to Alexa Bliss last week. He said Strowman was the one to blame and said that the Fiend was waiting for Braun to show up and has taken Alexa hostage.

Matt Riddle kicked things off in the SmackDown ring with the first match of the night.

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

Ouch!

Riddle went for an early standing sleeper hold but Sheamus locked in a headlock of his own. Sheamus hit some kicks before Riddle locked in an armbar. Sheamus hit a massive powerbomb and then the chops in the corner before Riddle kicked him off the top rope to the outside.

We returned to SmackDown after a break to see Sheamus hit a trio of backbreakers before Riddle came back with a big sequence of moves for a near fall. Riddle went up top but missed the Floating Bro before taking the White Noise for the near fall.

Sheamus missed a spear and ended up outside where Riddle joined him for a ringside brawl. Chad Gable attacked Riddle mid-match and allowed The Original Bro to pick up the DQ win.

Result: Matt Riddle def. Sheamus via DQ

Matt Riddle took Gable out after the attack and after the result was announced in Riddle's favor, Sheamus took Gable out with the Brogue kick and then hit a second one just to be sure. Not quite the king's ransom Gable was hoping for.

Match rating: A

Backstage on SmackDown, Sheamus walked up to King Corbin and threatened to kick his head off before Corbin walked out saying he had to get ready for his match with Jeff Hardy later in the night.