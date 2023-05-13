Create

WWE SmackDown Results: Big upset in Heavyweight Title tournament; Superstar has legendary debut match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights

By Jojo
Modified May 13, 2023 08:10 IST
We got an action-packed episode of SmackDown just weeks ahead of Night of Champions!
WWE SmackDown kicked off with the announcers hyping the show, and we headed for the first World Heavyweight Championship tournament match of the night right away.

TONIGHT'S #SmackDown is HUGE! ☝️ @WWERomanReigns Returns! 🏆 The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament continues!👏 The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line and so much more!@MeganMorantWWE gives us the rundown as she's joined by @CGrimesWWE who's making his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/a8zZ2bJOvW

WWE SmackDown Results (May 12, 2023): Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles - World Heavyweight Championship tournament match

These three men know GOLD well and they're hungry for more! 😤Who will advance in tonight's World Heavyweight Championship Tournament? @EdgeRatedR @AJStylesOrg @reymysterio #SmackDown https://t.co/N7bmrbaezo

AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio teamed up against Edge early on, but the Rated-R Superstar hit the Edge-o-Matic on Styles for a near fall. Rey dodged a spear and hit hurricanrana before Edge came back with a DDT.

Edge got spears on both opponents before AJ and Edge locked in double submission moves on Rey. Mysterio got out of it and tried for the 619 but missed. Styles got a near fall off a powerbomb before Rey came in with a sunset flip powerbomb.

THIS IS AWESOME! 👏👏👏Who will advance to the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament semi-finals later TONIGHT? 👀@EdgeRatedR @AJStylesOrg @reymysterio #SmackDown https://t.co/hY8UMqhipV

Edge locked in a submission move on Rey and AJ but Styles broke free and hit the Phenomenal Forearm and picked up the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Edge & Rey Mysterio

.@AJStylesOrg advances in The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament and will face the winner of @_Theory1 vs. @fightbobby vs. @WWESheamus later tonight in the semi-finals! 🔥🏆#SmackDown https://t.co/4FjewPLBoe

Grade: B+

Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory - World Heavyweight Championship Tournament match on SmackDown

THESE MEN REFUSE TO QUIT! 😤🔥Who will face @AJStylesOrg in the semi-finals of The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament later TONIGHT on #SmackDown? @WWESheamus @_Theory1 @fightbobby https://t.co/OweimMmjVO

Theory sent Lashley outside and into the steel steps early on before heading back inside, where Sheamus hit the Irish Curse Backbreaker on him off a counter. Sheamus followed up with the White Noise from the middle rope, but Theory kicked out.

Lashley came back with a bleeding forehead and hit a spear on Sheamus, and tried for the Hurt Lock on Theory. Sheamus came back with a Brogue Kick on the US Champion, but Lashley sent him outside and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus & Austin Theory

🔥 STYLES vs. LASHLEY 🔥Who will face @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at #WWENOC? Find out TONIGHT in the MAIN EVENT of #SmackDown! https://t.co/MbmUjEc1au

Grade: B+

Grayson Waller was backstage and wanted to debut his talk show on SmackDown next week.

Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin on SmackDown

Corbin got on the mic before the match and made fun of Grimes for being the last pick of SmackDown. Off the bell, Grimes hit Corbin with the Cave In and got the win in under 30 seconds, making his debut short but exciting.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Baron Corbin

Now THAT is how you make a #SmackDown debut! 👏👏👏@CGrimesWWE just defeated @BaronCorbinWWE in SECONDS! #SmackDown https://t.co/xy1sJLlLpi

Grade: C

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were out next, and Reigns praised Solo Sikoa for stepping up and taking care of any problem that showed up for The Bloodline. He then said that The Bloodline had a problem, but it wasn't Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, but The Usos.

"There's an actual problem, but it's not Sami and Kevin..."@WWERomanReigns is NOT happy with Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos. 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/vQH3SDpMm1

Roman told The Usos that they had to apologize for not only losing two title matches but being foolish enough to dedicate their loss to The Tribal Chief.

👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/q5T0rlRPD0

The Usos were confused, and Reigns smacked Jimmy in the face before Jey apologized on behalf of both and said that they would bring the tag titles back to The Bloodline.

BREAKING: At #WWENOC @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against...@WWESoloSikoa and @WWERomanReigns 😧☝️#SmackDown https://t.co/ncb3rbpRVn

Roman said that the titles will be coming back to The Bloodline anyway since at Night of Champions, he and Solo will team up to face the tag champs, and their win will be dedicated to Afa and Sika.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Damage CTRL - Women's Tag Title match on SmackDown

WE LOVE IT! 😂👏@RaquelWWE just used @YaOnlyLivvOnce as a battering ram! Can #DamageCTRL top this and leave tonight with the #WomensTagTitles?#SmackDown https://t.co/9Vjz9mesZv

Kai and Bayley were in control early on and isolated Liv in the ring before Raquel was tagged in and hit some big moves. Liv came back and had Bayley on the middle rope before Kai tagged in and hit a massive double-team Meteora-powerbomb combo.

Kai may have hurt her knee off the dive, and Bayley told the referee to check it out. SKY got on the apron with one of the tag title belts, but Rodriguez held her causing Bayley to knock SKY off the apron while Morgan rolled Bayley up in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Damage CTRL to retain the Women's Tag Team Title

#ANDSTILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions... @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RaquelWWE! https://t.co/QY1HojzLET

Grade: B-

Pretty Deadly ran into the Brawling Brutes backstage and made fun of each other before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Brawling Brutes 🤝 Pretty DeadlyWelcome to #SmackDown @EltonPrince_PD & @KitWilson_PD https://t.co/AuTEvQkMFi

Bianca Belair was out next to celebrate her title reign and was interrupted by Asuka. The latter held out her hand as if to congratulate the champ, but just as Bianca shook her hand, Asuka hit her with the mist.

That's one way to celebrate @BiancaBelairWWE's historic reign... 🤮Not cool @WWEAsuka. Not cool. #SmackDown https://t.co/YwlsmtO0Sh

Bianca was yelling and rolling around on the mat as Asuka seemed to be enjoying herself. Officials came out to take the champ away as we headed for another break.

AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley - World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on SmackDown

With a WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP opportunity on the line, these men are giving each other EVERYTHING they've got! 🏆Who will face @WWERollins at #WWENOC? @fightbobby or @AJStylesOrg? 🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/qHyDKZdF6S

Lashley sent AJ outside early on and sent him into the ring post a few times before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, AJ was getting some big strikes on Lashley and hit a DDT before Lashley started bleeding once more.

Lashley countered a forearm and got the Hurt Lock in before the match went outside, and Styles sent him head-first into the ring post. Lashley countered the forearm again and hit a running powerslam for a near fall.

AJ sidestepped a spear from Lashley, who went into the ring post again before Styles came back with the Phenomenal Forearm and picked up the win!

Result: AJ Styles def. Bobby Lashley

Grade: A

Episode rating: B

We got three title tournament matches tonight on SmackDown, with AJ moving on from the blue brand after a brutal showdown with Bobby Lashley.

