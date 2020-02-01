WWE SmackDown Results January 31st, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Reigns finally got his revenge

SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns and The Usos in the ring to talk about Reign's match at the Rumble. The Usos said Roman hates losing and he was still angry before Corbin, Ziggler and Roode came out.

Corbin challenged the three of them to a six-man tag match and they agreed before the two teams bickered a little and the Usos brought out a large amount of dog food that would come into play later in the night as the losers will have to eat it.

"The loser of the six man MAIN EVENT, eats dog food." - @WWERomanReigns raises the stakes for tonight!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bCPn9OOrFT — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 1, 2020

Heavy Machinery vs.The Revival vs. Miz & Morrison vs. Lucha House Party

Miz and Morrison will face the New Day for the tag titles soon

Wilder and Tucker kicked us off before tags were made and Metalik took the ring against Morrison. The Revival were taken out by Lucha House Party before Dorado was driven into the ring post on the outside.

Metalik hit a huge Hurricanrana on Wilder from the apron and sent him into the rest of the opponents outside. After a bit of back and forth, Dawson was driven into the mat with a Skull Crushing Finale and John Morrison followed up with the Starship Pain for the win.

They will go on to face The New Day in a title match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Super ShowDown.

Result: Miz & Morrison def. The Revival, Heavy Machinery & Lucha House Party

'Skull Crushing Finale' followed by 'Starship Pain' secured the win, and an opportunity at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, for @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QT8M1ZXjcx — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 1, 2020

Match rating: B

Backstage, Mandy & Sonya ran into Otis & Tucker and Mandy thanked Otis for the help during the Rumble before Otis asked her out next week on Friday. Mandy said she was busy next week but was available the following Friday, which also happened to be Valentines Day.

After a break, we got a prerecorded promo from Daniel Bryan about the brutality of his match against the Fiend.

