AJ Styles, Miz & Morrison, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Nakamura, and The New Day, among others, hyped tonight's matches before SmackDown kicked right off with Big E vs. Cesaro in the ring.

Big E vs. Cesaro - Winner will pick the stipulation for Extreme Rules

A big win from Cesaro and Nakamura ahead of Extreme Rules

Big E ran into the corner after Cesaro sidestepped before sending the tag champ into the ring post outside. Back in the ring, Cesaro was dominating but got caught in a belly to belly suplex and then a second before Big E followed up with the splash.

Big E hit a huge splash on the apron before we headed for a break on SmackDown. We returned to see Cesaro back in control but missed the neutralizer before locking Big E in the sharpshooter.

Nakamura attacked Kofi on the outside before hitting a big kick to Big E from the apron while the referee was down. Cesaro took advantage of the distraction and hit the neutralizer before getting the three count.

Result: Cesaro def. Big E

After the match, the heels were going for a table from under the ring but Kofi hit a huge dive and took them out before setting Cesaro up on the table but Nakamura saved Cesaro from being sent through the table.

Match rating: B+

Backstage on SmackDown, King Corbin said there was no way Matt Riddle would be able to beat AJ tonight.

Cesaro and Nakamura were debating before deciding on a Tables Match for Sunday's tag title bout.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were out for A Moment of Bliss and Bliss made some predictions about Riddle beating AJ tonight and the winner of the Swamp match before trying to introduce her mystery guest on SmackDown. SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, and Sasha Banks interrupted her and picked a fight with Bliss and her bestie.