WWE SmackDown Results July 24th 2018; Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Randy Orton feels unappreciated

The Miz and Maryze were seen arriving at the arena for their show's premiere party right before SmackDown live kicked off. Randy Orton kicked us off with an explanation of why he attacked Jeff Hardy the week before. He said he did it because the fans don't respect his hard work and pondered upon his Legend Killer status. He says the fans are the real Legend Killers since they murdered his legacy and that once he is done with Hardy, the Charismatic Enigma won't be coming back.

#1 Rusev vs. Andrade Cien Almas

Looks like Rusev Day ended early this year

Aiden was missing from Rusev's side as Lana took his place. Rusev hit a huge shoulder tackle to take down Almas early on. Rusev blocked a kick and delivered a clothesline followed by a big suplex. Almas was on the outside and Rusev and Lana taunted him from their corner. Rusev hit a few big right hooks and then a big boot to the face after Almas returned.

Almas countered Rusev with a kick to the face but Rusev was quick to recover from it. Rusev missed the Machka kick and Almas hit a chop to no effect. Rusev was angry now and took an elbow to the head before hitting the Machka kick. Lana and Zelina fought outside after Vega slapped Lana and Aiden came to the rescue but managed to get Lana hurt as well as distract Rusev letting Almas hit the Hammerlock DDT. Almas got the pin in and it was a three count.

Result: Andrade Cien Almas def. Rusev

Backstage, R-Truth was getting ready for his comeback match against Samoa Joe and was way too confident thanks to Tye Dillinger who enthused the veteran.

Lana was fighting with Aiden after we returned from commercials and Rusev shuts them up and says none of them are good for Rusev.

