Becky Lynch was out for an interview with Renee Young in the opening segment. Becky talked about how it ultimately boils down to how badly she wanted it. She put the facts as brutally straight as possible, revealing that she hasn't been champ since December 2016 and hasn't even gotten a title opportunity since WrestleMania 33.

Carmella's music hit and the SmackDown Women's Champion was out to address Becky Lynch. The crowd greeted Carmella with chants of "you suck". Carmella wished her good luck, but Becky Lynch didn't buy it. James Ellsworth's music played and the champ blindsided Becky Lynch, taking a steel chair from underneath. Charlotte Flair came to the rescue and drove the champion out of the ring.

Paige wasn't happy for Carmella for building the women up only to blindside Lynch. She said that champions have the odds stacked against them to overcome. Carmella took a shot at Paige saying she'll never be a champ again. To teach her a lesson to be a "real champion", she put her in a match against Charlotte Flair later and if Charlotte wins, the title match will be a Triple Threat at SummerSlam!

#1 The Bar vs. The Usos - No.1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament

The New Day were ringside for the second tournament match for the SmackDown Tag team Championships. The Bar were on top when we come back from the break and Sheamus and Cesaro traded tags and dished out punishment on the Usos.

Cesaro went for a Sear in the corner on Jey Uso who sidestepped him. Both men made tags and Jimmy Uso came in and got a near fall off of Cesaro. Jimmy looked like he had the upper hand on Cesaro and Sheamus shoved his partner out of the way of a suicide dive.

Jimmy went up the ropes but was dropped straight onto the barricades. Sheamus got rolled up for a near fall before taking a Superkick. Jey Uso then hit the Frog Slash but Cesaro broke up the count.

The Usos went for the double Frog Splash but Cesaro came in with a nasty uppercut as Sheamus caught the other Uso with his knees before rolling him up for the 3-count. The Bar will be going to the finals.

Result: The Bar def. The Usos

