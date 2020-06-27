WWE SmackDown Results June 26th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Numerous WWE Legends paid tribute to the Undertaker while we got a new No.1 Contender on SmackDown!

We got a recap of The Undertaker's final WrestleMania while Bray Wyatt got an interesting challenge on SmackDown.

What a touching tribute to The Deadman

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a video package celebrating The Undertaker's life and career before we saw the SmackDown Superstars out in the arena chanting "Thank you, Taker". We cut to a snippet of Taker's first WWE appearance before we headed for commercials.

Back on SmackDown, we got a full recap of the Undertaker's last appearance with AJ Styles, the Boneyard match, peppered with short interviews from Roman Reigns, John Cena, Edge, Bet Hart, Kane, Ric Flair, and others about the Deadman.

The OC was a part of the match but are no longer in WWE. This is probably the last appearance of them on WWE television.

We returned to the SmackDown ring where King Corbin was talking smack about how Vince gave Taker special treatment and had been holding stars like himself back in the process. Corbin said he didn't want to thank Taker and said that he sucked before Jeff Hardy came out and whacked him from behind.

We got a short interview from Kurt Angle and Stone Cold Steve Austin on their thoughts about the Deadman.

Backstage, Hardy said that he challenged Corbin to a match in tonight's main event.

Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans - Fatal 4-Way Match to decide the No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's title

Alexa and Nikki started off facing Dana and Lacey but when the two were sent out of the ring, Cross turned on her teammate Alexa and tried to pin her.

Lacey and Brooke returned to the ring before Lacey was in control and Brooke went up top for a senton but Nikki broke the following pin.

Alexa Bliss went up top and went for the Twisted Bliss but Brooke moved away at the last second, sending her crashing to the mat.

