WWE SmackDown Results: No Holds Barred grudge match announced for HIAC; Former champion injured? - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 3, 2022)

The New Day kicked off the go-home edition SmackDown before Hell in a Cell and said that they were once again back on the winner's list thanks to Drew McIntyre. The latter joined Kofi and Woods in the ring before talking about Big E, who was still healing from his neck injury.

The New Day had a gift for Drew and it turned out to be a colorful kilt with the words Big D written on it. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch came out and said that if they had one more match, New Day and McIntyre would surely lose.

A brawl broke out after Ridge charged at the ring and we headed for a break right away on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 3, 2022): The New Day & Drew McIntyre vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

We returned from commercials to see that a six-man tag match had started, and Sheamus and Woods were in the ring. Woods was taking a beating early on before Ridge and Butch tagged in and hit him with a double-team strike.

Woods was isolated but managed to tag Kofi in who took Sheamus down and hit the Boom Drop.

Drew McIntyre went around the ring and took out Butch, trying to cause a distraction before Woods and Kofi took the others out with dives to the outside.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Drew was tagged in. He immediately cleared the ring by knocking Sheamus and Butch off the apron before hitting suplexes on Holland in the ring.

Butch came in and started unloading on Drew, who made the tag to Woods. The latter hit a backbreaker on Ridge, but Butch broke up the pin.

Sheamus took Drew down with a Brogue Kick and Ridge took Kofi outside while Butch hit the Bitter End on Woods for the win.

Result: The Brawling Brutes def. The New Day & Drew McIntyre

Grade: B

Riddle and Nakamura were backstage on SmackDown. The former tag champ said that they were still looking to exact revenge against The Bloodline.

Max Dupri showed up on SmackDown and said that he had found the next top star to represent them at WrestleMania and we would find out next week who it was.

Humberto vs. Jinder Mahal on SmackDown

Jinder Mahal took some big strikes early on but came back with a knee drop after taking Humberto down to the mat. The latter got some kicks in but Mahal dodged a springboard kick before landing a huge kick of his own.

Shanky was hyping the crowd up and dancing at ringside before Jinder stopped the match and told him to calm down. The Maharaja almost got pinned due to the distraction, but he reversed the pin and picked up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Jinder Mahal def. Humberto

Grade: B-

Natalya vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li - #1 contenders match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Aliyah was locked in the SmackDown women's locker room by Shotzi, but she made it out to the ring right before the bell. The former attacked Shotzi and sent her outside before Natalya and Baszler wiped her out at ringside.

Back in the ring, Raquel was dominating but Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch before they rolled outside. Shotzi hit a massive DDT on Shayna before Natalya took her out.

Rodriguez took out Natalya and dropped Shotzi on top of her before hitting a diving corkscrew from the corner. Shayna came back in for the Kirifuda and took Raquel down to the mat before Natalya pinned her for the win.

Result: Natalya won the match and earned a title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Grade: B

Madcap Moss came out of an ambulance and was set to appear next on SmackDown. After the break, he was out in the ring and said he went through a big change after his attack.

Moss said that he was no longer going to take Corbin seriously and promised to punch him in the face, repeatedly, for our entertainment.

Corbin walked out and said that Moss was there because he missed his former best friend. The Mayor of Jackpot City said that he wasn't looking for a fight tonight, but Adam Pearce came out and made the match official.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Corbin tried his best to stay out of the ring early in the match to avoid being punched in the face. Moss went outside and tossed his former friend into the barricades and the ring post before the latter tried to use a steel chair.

Moss took Corbin down and sent him back into the ring before unloading on him with the steel chair. Madcap went back out and got the steel steps before hitting Corbin with more chair shots.

Moss wrapped the chair around Corbin's neck and was about to hit him with the steel steps, but a group of SmackDown officials came out and stopped him.

Result: Happy Corbin def. Madcap Moss via DQ

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Adam Pearce set up a No Holds Barred match between Corbin and Moss at Hell in a Cell.

The Usos (c) vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura - Undisputed Tag Team Title match on SmackDown

Jey and Nakamura started the match and tags were made early on, with Riddle being isolated by the champs.

Nakamura was back in and got a near fall on Jey before getting a big powerbomb on the apron.

Riddle was back in and got some kicks before going up the ropes but Jimmy dropped him back down to the mat from the apron. Outside the ring, Nakamura sent Jey into the steel steps and went for Kinshasa but missed it and hurt his knee.

The Usos took advantage and attacked Nakamura's injured knee before a group of medics came out to check on him. The officials slowly helped Shinsuke backstage and Riddle was furious. The latter single-handedly cleared the ring as we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Back from the break, Riddle was outnumbered in the ring, and Jimmy did the RKO taunt but took a running knee. The former hit a Floating Bro to the outside before getting a powerslam in the ring.

Riddle got a top-rope DDT and set up for the RKO on Jimmy but Jey ran a distraction, almost letting Jimmy get the pin. Riddle set up for a top rope RKO on Jimmy but Roman Reigns' music hit and Jey snuck in a tag.

Riddle hit the RKO from the top but Jey came in with a splash and picked up the win. We saw Sami Zayn celebrating backstage on SmackDown after his plan for playing the music as a distraction worked.

Result: The Usos def. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain Undisputed Tag Title

After the match, Riddle attacked Sami and The Usos before officials came and separated them as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got a big tag title match on SmackDown while Natalya earned a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. We also got a No Holds Barred match announced for Hell in a Cell on tonight's episode.

