WWE SmackDown Results June 4th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

The Deadman appeared as if out of thin air as the show was about to close

The New Day kicked off SmackDown Live and Big E was still missing. Kofi Kingston got emotional while talking about his trip to his hometown of Ghana for the first time in 30 years and Dolph Ziggler interrupted him. Ziggler had a video package of his own and although he said he respected Kofi, he said that he deserved the title more than Kofi.

Kofi, in turn, played a video of Dolph leaving the United States Championship and walking out. Kofi said Dolph would have deserved it, but he was a quitter. The crowd chanted 'Quitter' over and over while Dolph showed us a video of his attacks on Kofi from recent weeks before saying, "Friday it will be me", and walking off.

The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Ziggler was waiting for the right moment to strike

Sami Zayn and Kofi started the match and KO was tagged in early. Kofi held his own but KO started to overpower him with vicious kicks. The match spilled outside and Woods was sent into the barricades by Owens.

Kingston was tagged in and he picked up the pace. He hit the boom drop on Sami Zayn and signaled for the end. Owens held his legs from outside and Woods took out KO. Kingston hit the Trouble in Paradise and put away the two former NXT Champions.

Result: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Post match, Ziggler attacked Kofi from behind and took him out as well as Woods before walking out.

Match rating: A

Backstage, Shane McMahon said that anything Roman Reigns does, Shane McMahon can do better. He was set to go out to the ring later and call out Reigns to question if we'll see The Big Dog or a scared little puppy.

Up next was a very special epiosde of A Moment of Bliss on SmackDown for the first time.

