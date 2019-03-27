WWE SmackDown Results, March 26th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.14K // 27 Mar 2019, 07:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A huge night for WWE fans right before WrestleMania

New Day kicked off SmackDown and said that they are thinking of quitting WWE but they wanted answers first. The gang wanted Vince McMahon to come out and answer their questions. Vince came out but before he could speak, Daniel Bryan interrupted him and said that the New Day was a novelty act and Kofi, a B+ player. Vince then intervened and said that if Woods and Big E could win a Gauntlet Match tonight, Kofi will go to WrestleMania to compete for the WWE Championship.

Becky Lynch was backstage and said that Charlotte didn't deserve to be the 'third wheel' in her WrestleMania match before she was interrupted by Charlotte's entrance.

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte - SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte is the new champ!

Charlotte went to work on Asuka's left hand and then threw the champ to the floor. Flair and Asuka countered headlocks; Asuka landed a huge kick to Charlotte's mid-section as Charlotte moved out of the ring.

Asuka hit the hip attack and a kick but failed to get the pin. Asuka kept the onslaught on but Charlotte kept kicking out. Charlotte landed a Spanish Fly and then a Figure Eight getting the submission victory.

Result: Charlotte def. Asuka and became the first woman in the WWE with eight title victories

AJ Styles was backstage, talking about how much his match with Kurt Angle tonight means to him as its Kurt's final match on SmackDown before he retires at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles

Kurt Angle's last match on SmackDown ended in a tragic way

AJ locked in the calf crusher early on but Kurt reversed it into the Angle lock. AJ got out of it and Randy Orton came in with an RKO from off screen and took out Styles. Angle got up and hit the Angle Slam on Randy and the match was called off due to the interruption.

Result: Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles ended in a DQ finish

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement