WWE SmackDown Results March 27th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results March 27th, 2020
- Elias was sent to a medical facility thanks to Corbin.
- Three big WrestleMania matches were confirmed and Triple H showed up on SmackDown.
Sasha Banks and Bayley kicked off SmackDown and Banks was interrupted by Lacey Evans and later Naomi and Tamina. Banks, Naomi and Lacey were arguing about the Fatal Five-Way before Tamina came and took most of them down. Banks and Bayley fled the scene before Tamina could find a reason to attack them.
Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Sami Zayn was on commentary and Nakamura was in control of the match early on. Gulak tried to break out of a hold but took a kick and then an inverted suplex. Nakamura was going for the Kinshasa but he missed and with the right timing, Gulak got the roll-up for the win.
Result: Drew Gulak def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Daniel Bryan will face Sami Zayn for the intercontinental title at WrestleMania.
Match rating: B-
We got a recap of the feud between Otis and Dolph Ziggler leading up to last week.
Ziggler was backstage talking to someone on the phone when Heavy Machinery rushed in and some officials had to hold them back. Dolph challenged Otis to a match at WrestleMania and Otis accepted.
Elias was back and played us a song about how Baron Corbin's throne is a toilet and he is a turd. Corbin attacked Elias as the song ended and dropped him from the platform they were standing on, at least 6 -10 feet below.
Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka
Nikki Cross joined Cole at the commentary table while Asuka had the upper hand in the ring. Alexa managed to turn things around and mocked Asuka before she was sent into the steel steps by the Empress.
After a break, Alexa dropped Asuka on the apron for a near fall. Alexa managed to get the DDT for the win.
Result: Alexa Bliss def. Asuka
Match rating: B+