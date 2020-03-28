WWE SmackDown Results March 27th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Elias was sent to a medical facility thanks to Corbin.

Three big WrestleMania matches were confirmed and Triple H showed up on SmackDown.

Another great night from the Performance Center

Sasha Banks and Bayley kicked off SmackDown and Banks was interrupted by Lacey Evans and later Naomi and Tamina. Banks, Naomi and Lacey were arguing about the Fatal Five-Way before Tamina came and took most of them down. Banks and Bayley fled the scene before Tamina could find a reason to attack them.

Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to Gulak, Bryan is going to WrestleMania

Sami Zayn was on commentary and Nakamura was in control of the match early on. Gulak tried to break out of a hold but took a kick and then an inverted suplex. Nakamura was going for the Kinshasa but he missed and with the right timing, Gulak got the roll-up for the win.

Result: Drew Gulak def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Daniel Bryan will face Sami Zayn for the intercontinental title at WrestleMania.

Match rating: B-

We got a recap of the feud between Otis and Dolph Ziggler leading up to last week.

Ziggler was backstage talking to someone on the phone when Heavy Machinery rushed in and some officials had to hold them back. Dolph challenged Otis to a match at WrestleMania and Otis accepted.

"I want to do it with the WORLD watching. And my girl MANDY in my corner."@HEELZiggler challenges @OtisWWE to a match at #WrestleMania. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rHm4fEfJvu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 28, 2020

Elias was back and played us a song about how Baron Corbin's throne is a toilet and he is a turd. Corbin attacked Elias as the song ended and dropped him from the platform they were standing on, at least 6 -10 feet below.

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

Alexa and Nikki could be next in line for the tag titles

Nikki Cross joined Cole at the commentary table while Asuka had the upper hand in the ring. Alexa managed to turn things around and mocked Asuka before she was sent into the steel steps by the Empress.

After a break, Alexa dropped Asuka on the apron for a near fall. Alexa managed to get the DDT for the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Asuka

Match rating: B+

