WWE SmackDown Results: New Champion crowned; 2 big WrestleMania matches announced

WWE SmackDown kicked off after a short promo from Paul Heyman announcing that Roman Reigns was set to make an appearance on the show tonight. We also got short promos from Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, The Usos, and The Viking Raiders before heading to the opening match with Sami Zayn.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 4th, 2022): Sami Zayn (c) vs. Ricochet - Intercontinental Title match

Ricochet went for an early pin attempt before getting a big sequence of strikes. Sami Zayn came back with a clothesline and got a big suplex before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Ricochet got a near fall off a Frankensteiner before Zayn reversed into a big slam. Sami Zayn kicked out of a standing moonsault and caught a superkick as the match went on.

Zayn was looking for the finish but Johnny Knoxville showed up and got on the apron, causing a distraction and it let Ricochet roll him up from behind for the win!

Result: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Grade: B

Sami Zayn was fuming after the loss and trashed the backstage area before challenging Johnny Knoxville to a WrestleMania match.

Austin Theory walked out on SmackDown and got in Pat McAfee's face before saying that he would face McAfee at WrestleMania and slapped his headset off. Pat got on the table and just like that, we have a brand new feud out of thin air.

McAfee was furious and asked who Theory was over and over and even tried blaming Michael Cole for the little intrusion.

Naomi vs. Carmella on SmackDown

Naomi and Carmella kicked things off in the ring after the latter had her mask put on her. Naomi got a kick on the apron but was dropped from the top rope. Carmella took a kick to the face before unloading on her opponent in the corner.

Sasha Banks took out Queen Zelina on the apron and hit a Meteora on the steel steps. Naomi took out Carmella with the moonsault in the corner and picked up the easy win.

Result: Naomi def. Carmella

Grade: C

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were playing cards backstage and Corbin said that he planned to retire Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal on SmackDown

Jinder Mahal started off strong and Drew McIntyre managed to get a shoulder tackle and drop the former WWE Champion. McIntyre got a few throws and a neckbreaker before Shanky tried for a distraction from the outside.

The Scottish Warrior sent Shanky straight into the ring post before countering the Khallas in the ring with a Glasgow kiss. McIntyre got the claymore and picked up a swift win as SmackDown went on.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

After the match, McIntyre said that he wasn't fazed by Corbin and his antics before saying that he will take the former US Champion out at WrestleMania.

Grade: B-

Rick Boogs was out with a fancy new red Kramer V guitar after his purple one failed last time. He and Shinsuke Nakamura were making their entrance when The Usos attacked them and wiped them out.

Roman Reigns made his way out to the ring next and said that he wanted Brock Lesnar to make it to WrestleMania and hand him the WWE title. He gave us a 'spoiler': he was going to destroy Lesnar and unify the titles, making The Beast Incarnate 'acknowledge' him.

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Erik started off the match and The Usos were sent outside before Ivar took them out with a tackle. Back in a ring, Ivar got a near fall off a dive before Jimmy was caught in the Viking Experience but Jey saved him before the Vikings could land it.

The Usos took out the Vikings at ringside and sent Erik into the timekeeper's area before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Erik got his knees up for a splash and hit the Viking Experience once more but Jey broke the pin again.

Jey tagged back in and got a superkick on Erik before Jimmy came in with a cheap shot from the apron. The Usos landed the One-D and picked up the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Viking Raiders to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Grade: B

Big E vs. Sheamus on SmackDown

Ridge Holland came up with a steel chair and took out Kofi Kingston as the match started while Sheamus unloaded on Big E in the ring. Holland smashed up New Day's ATV a little bit before The Celtic Warrior got out of the ring and climbed into the ATV with Ridge Holland and drove away backstage.

Result: DNF

After commercials, we saw Sheamus and Holland take sledgehammers to the ATV backstage, smashing it to bits.

Grade: C

Knoxville was backstage and said that he has put his body through a lot and facing Zayn at WrestleMania did not scare him one bit.

Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville on SmackDown

Sonya Deville was arguing with the referee before the match began and Charlotte Flair was out to watch the match from ringside. Somehow, Deville got the drop on Ronda Rousey and got a big running knee before locking in a headlock.

Rousey used the ropes to lock in a hold on the apron. Deville was being tossed around the arm before Rousey got the Piper's Pit. She locked in the armbar and Sonya Deville tapped out within a couple of seconds.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Sonya Deville

Charlotte Flair got in the ring after the match and Ronda Rousey locked in an anklelock, making her tap out twice before she let go.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B-

We got a new Intercontinental Champion on tonight's SmackDown while Sami Zayn challenged Johnny Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania. The Usos picked up a big win and Roman Reigns sent a message to Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania.

