WWE SmackDown Results May 28th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

A great night for the Blue Brand

Kevin Owens opened the show and was ready to face Kofi Kingston, saying that he will soften him up before Super Showdown where Kofi will face Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship. Kofi came out and the two shared some choice words before the match began.

Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

KO was at the receiving end of this huge kick by the champ.

Kofi Kingston went for a dropkick right away and took KO down. Owens hit back fast but the WWE Champion took him down with the double leg drop. Kingston got the SOS on KO but it was not enough. Kevin Owens caught Kofi Kingston and dumped him outside.

Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston were on the top turnbuckle and the champion lost balance after being headbutted down. Owens hit a big senton but Kingston still kicked out. Kevin Owens tried to get the pop-up powerbomb but Kingston jumped over his head and got the trouble in paradise in out of nowhere, getting the three count soon after.

Result: Kofi Kingston def. Kevin Owens

Match rating: A

R-Truth was backstage and was tired of running. He said the WWE Superstars had followed him to the dentist's office to try and pin him for the 24/7 Championship before running away again.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan came out next and Bryan got into his rant mode, teaching us about the dangers of fracking.

Heavy Machinery came out to challenge them for the title. They were ready for the match and Bryan accepeted the challenge but he didn't want to do it in Oklahoma. The champs left with that aas the segment ended and Hevy Machinery were tryiong their best to look threatening in the ring.

Segment rating: C

Backstage, we learnt that Mandy Rose was on the cover of Muscle and Fitness and she and DeVille was handing out copies to everyone.

