WWE SmackDown Results, October 23th 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Feature
3.98K   //    24 Oct 2018, 07:47 IST

SmackDown Live had some insane levels of action!
SmackDown Live had some insane levels of action!

SmackDown kicked off with New Day, as they made their way dancing to the ring. Last week saw a betrayal for the New Day, as the Big Show would help the Bar by creating the distraction and giving them the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The New Day questioned why Big Show would help the Bar last week, making fun of the 7-foot giant. The six men were now set for a six-man tag team match against each other for Crown Jewel. 

Kofi Kingston vs. The Big Show

The Big Show secured his first victory since his recent return
The Big Show secured his first victory since his recent return

The Big Show and Kofi Kingston faced off against each other in a singles match to start the show, but it was not much to see. Big Show hit Kofi with three Choke-slams one after the other before The Bar entered the ring to stop Big E and Xavier Woods from interfering as the match ended due to disqualification. 

Result: Kofi Kingston vs. The Big Show ended in a Double Disqualification

Big Show hit Big E with a Chokeslam and Woods with a KO punch. Woods was hit with another Chokeslam before the three members of the New Day were left lying in the ring. The former tag champions have their work cut out for them at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles vs. The Usos

Bryan was in serious trouble in this tag match
Bryan was in serious trouble in this tag match

Jey and Bryan kicked off the match and the babyfaces caught The Usos in simultaneous dives off the apron. AJ and Jimmy were tagged in and AJ hit a huge knee to the back of the head of Uso before delivering a calf crusher and almost making Jimmy tap out.

The match erupted in confusion and all four men were in the ring. AJ hit a phenomenal forearm and almost took out Bryan but stopped himself at the last second. The Usos took advantage and picked up the win on a confused AJ Styles.

Result: The Usos def. Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles

AJ and Bryan are having some serious issues
AJ and Bryan are having some serious issues

Daniel and AJ argued backstage about if their attacks on each other in the following weeks were intentional. Bryan called AJ a liar and Styles walked off mid-interview.




