WWE SmackDown Results, September 18th, 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Feature
14.31K   //    19 Sep 2018, 08:14 IST

The Miz accidentally wiped out his own wife Maryse
The Miz accidentally wiped out his own wife Maryse

Smackdown Live kicked off with an appearance from the Miz. He announced that he would be facing Daniel Bryan at WWE Super Showdown in Australia and that the winner will get a shot at the WWE Championship. Miz then introduced his wife as the special guest for Miz TV and they started trashing on Daniel Bryan.

Bryan came out and he and Miz fought for a second before Maryse pretended to be injured as a distraction while Miz set up for the Skull Crushing Finale and missed. Miz ended up hitting his own wife after Bryan dodged and the segment ended soon after.

Kofi Kingston vs. Cesaro

The bar posed for a quick selfie during Cesaro's match tonight
The bar posed for a quick selfie during Cesaro's match tonight

Cesaro and Kofi squared off inside the ring, with the Swiss Cyborg slowing down Kofi as he worked on his legs. Kofi tried to come back with a fast recovery, but Cesaro brought it to a stop by knocking him down on the top rope.

Cesaro tried for the Gutwrench Powerbomb from the top rope, but it was not to be, as Kofi reversed and hit him with the Tornado DDT. Kofi hit Cesaro with a dive to the outside, followed by an SOS for a near fall. Cesaro hit Kofi with the Neutralizer and picked up the three count.

Result: Cesaro def. Kofi Kingston

Contact Us Advertise with Us