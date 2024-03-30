WWE SmackDown Results: Unseen footage of The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes released; Top champ attacked; Legend makes WrestleMania challenge

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa walking into the arena before we headed for the first match of the night. We got to see new footage of what happened after RAW this week while IYO SKY was attacked by Bayley backstage.

Pretty Deadly def. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. The Street Profits

New Catch Republic def. Legado del Fantasma

Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai

WWE SmackDown Results (March 29, 2024): Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly

Owens and Wilson kicked off the match Kevin was tagged in early on before Wilson tried to run away and made the tag to Prince. Orton was sent outside and Prince slammed him into the announce desk before Randy came back with a back suplex on Wilson in the ring.

KO came in and hit some big chops before getting a big DDT for a near fall. Prince got his knees up for the top rope senton before Wilson attacked Orton on the outside with the help of Logan Paul who showed up from under the ring. Prince hit a lateral press off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton

After the bell, Randy yelled at KO for losing the match before dragging Logan out from under the ring and beating him up. The Pretty Deadly came back to save Logan but the duo took them out with a Stunner and a RKO as Logan retreated backstage and drove out in a red car.

Grade: B

IYO SKY was in a promo talking about how Bayley tried to steal their thunder and called her an embarrassment, hoping to never see her after WrestleMania. Bayley attacked her and took her down backstage before spearing her through the set.

Nick Aldis was in the ring and said that his plan was always to make SmackDown the best show. He welcomed Jade Cargill to the SmackDown roster officially and the latter made her entrance before saying it was the best roster in the world but no one could match her.

Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors were backstage and said that Jade Cargill hadn't proven herself yet and that they were going to take Bianca Belair down tonight.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

Waller and Theory isolated Ford early in the match and got some big moves the Profits came back with some moves of their own. Montez got a roundhouse kick and a lariat on Theory before taking him down with a back suplex and following up with the moonsault for a near fall.

Dawkins came in and sent Waller outside before Austin caught him and dropped him on the ropes. Montez came back and headed to the top rope before Bobby Lashley and B-Fab were attacked backstage by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Dawkins headed backstage to help while Ford got pinned in the ring after his frogsplash was countered.

Result: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. The Street Profits

AOP attacked the Street Profits post-match and were joined by the rest of the Final Testament before Lashley showed up and was beaten down as well.

Grade: B

Legado del Fantasma were out next and Santos Escobar said that he was proud of having injured Rey Mysterio before and that all he needed to beat him was to call the one guy who despises him. Dominik Mysterio showed up and Escobar thanked him before Rey Mysterio and the LWO joined them as well.

Rey said that it was good that Dominik decided to interfere with his and Santos' business since he wanted to teach them both a lesson. Rey challenged Dom and Escobar to a tag match with his tag partner being the the newest member of LWO, Dragon Lee. A brawl broke out and the heels were ejected from the ring before Lee hit a big dive from the ring.

New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown

Angel and Dunne were in the ring early on and the Legado were in control before Pete came back with a big suplex and got the tag. Bate came in and hit a top rope uppercut before taking Humberto down for a standing shooting star.

Bate hit an assisted moonsault to the outside before Legado hit a big double press slam on him from the top rope. Bate and Dunne took out Humberto and hit the double Tyler Driver '97 on Angel for the win.

Result: New Catch Republic def. Legado del Fantasma

Grade: B-

We got to see previously unseen footage of The Rock beating Cody Rhodes in the parking lot on RAW this week after the cameras went dark. The Rock was seen beating Cody with the belt before we cut to the present day as Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline promised to take Jey Uso down before WrestleMania.

AJ Styles was out next and called LA Knight an overachiever and under-talented. He said that Knight could be anywhere, he could be there as a cameraman before almost being one of them. Security guys caught a masked man trying to hop the barricades and dragged him away before Styles asked if Knight was done with the games.

Knight was disguised as one of the ringside crew and attacked AJ from behind before dragging him to the ring and getting a steel chair. AJ fled the ring and escaped into the crowd as Knight chased him down. Knight gave up and stood on the announce desk before cutting a short promo about how he was going to beat AJ at WrestleMania.

Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Kai got some strikes early on before Bianca got a vertical suplex some big strikes to the head in the corner. Kai was slammed into the mat a few times before countering a moonsault but taking a front-face slam.

Bianca got the moonsault for a near fall before Kai came back with a Scorpion Kick but was almost caught in the KOD. Dakota managed to escape the move but hurt her injured knee on the ring post. Kia took a superplex before Bianca hit a spear, and a KOD to pick up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai

Damage CTRL ran in after the match and attacked Belair before Naomi joined the fight and was soon taken down as well. Jade Cargill came out and walked to the ring before sending Asuka outside and taking Kairi out with a big move. Damage CTRL were driven out of the ring before Naomi, Belair, and Cargill stood tall as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

