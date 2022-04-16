WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair attacks male superstar; RAW Champions invade SmackDown - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 15th, 2022)

RK-Bro kicked off SmackDown after a recap of last week's promo where Roman Reigns sent The Usos to RAW to unify the tag team titles. Randy Orton and Riddle said they were there to answer The Usos' challenge for the RAW tag titles tonight before Jimmy and Jey Uso made their entrance.

The Usos said that RK-Bro was behind enemy lines on SmackDown, which was Bloodline territory. The two teams bickered about their accolades and RK-Bro accepted The Usos' title unification challenge before SmackDown moved on.

Backstage on SmackDown, Riddle wanted to face Jimmy Uso in a singles bout tonight and Adam Pearce granted him the match.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 15th, 2022): Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley had control of the match early on but Naomi sent her outside before hitting a big boot on the apron. Naomi missed the baseball slide before Ripley took her down on the outside with a huge clothesline.

After a break on RAW, Naomi was in control and hit a crossbody from the top for a near fall. Ripley went up the ropes but Naomi met her there and barely managed to dodge a Riptide from the top.

Ripley hit a missile dropkick but failed to get the three-count. Both women took out each others' knees before Naomi got a near fall off the full nelson slam. Ripley hit the Riptide and picked up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Naomi

Grade: B-

Happy Corbin was backstage and said that Madcap Moss was like his minion or a lackey. Corbin added that he felt like a weight had been lifted from him after he parted ways with Moss and that he was now happier. Madcap Moss gave an interview as well and said that he was done being a laughing stock.

Humberto vs. Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Madcap Moss was taken down early on and Humberto was showboating when Angel got a cheap shot on Moss from the apron. The latter came back and caught Humberto off a crossbody and hit an overhead suplex.

Moss hit a spear from the apron, taking out Angel before hitting one more spear on Humberto in the corner. Madcap Moss hit the Punchline neckbreaker and picked up the win.

Result: Madcap Moss def. Humberto

Grade: C

Drew Gulak was a backstage interviewer now and we saw Charlotte Flair asking Adam Pearce who sanctioned her 'I Quit' match with Ronda Rousey.

Drew Gulak was out in the ring to interview Charlotte Flair and The Queen claimed that she never tapped out to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Gulak said that Rousey did indeed make her tap out and the crowd agreed.

Flair shut him up and snapped at him, talking about how Gulak quit being a competitor to be an interviewer. Flair then told Gulak to get out of the ring but then attacked him from behind and locked him in the Figure Eight before making Drew Gulak yell 'I Quit' as a message to Rousey.

We saw GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in a short pre-recorded promo about The Ring General as SmackDown rolled on.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Sami Zayn tried escaping the ring but was caught by Drew McIntyre who tossed him into the barricades at ringside. Back in the ring, Zayn tried for some strikes but took a belly-to-belly suplex and a Glasgow Kiss.

McIntyre set up for the Claymore and Zayn ran out of the ring once more to dodge the move. The Scottish Warrior brought him back but Sami Zayn ran away one more time, escaping into the crowd like last week as McIntyre picked up the win via count-out.

Result: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn via count-out

McIntyre chased after Zayn and went into the crowd but the latter was long gone.

Grade: C

Sami Zayn was backstage and Adam Pearce told him that he would have to face McIntyre in another rematch, but this time it will be a Lumberjack Match.

Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal - Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown

Jinder Mahal started off strong and got some strikes in before sending Ricochet into the corner. The champion came back with a dropkick before getting a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Shanky dragged Mahal out of the ring and Ricochet took out both of them with a dive from the top. He brought Jinder Mahal back in the ring and went back up top for a shooting star press before getting the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch were backstage and they agreed that The New Day were their common enemy. Butch disappeared for a bit but was then seen beating up The New Day in the locker rooms.

Lacey Evans continued her backstory with cringe royalty-free music in the background.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler were backstage and trash-talked the rest of the locker room, but then Raquel Rodriguez showed up and the former tag team champions fled.

Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Riddle tried for an early RKO but Jimmy Uso escaped before regrouping with Jey Uso on the outside. Back in the ring, Riddle took a clothesline but managed to hit a Gut-Wrench Suplex before Jimmy hit him with a superkick on the outside.

Back after a break, Riddle got a near fall off a German Suplex before getting a top rope move but took a pop-up Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jey was trying to interfere but Randy Orton got in his way.

Jimmy hit a baseball slide to the outside on Orton before The Viper dropped him on the announce desk. In the ring, Riddle got a flash knee off the distraction and then the RKO off a counter before picking up the win.

Result: Riddle def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B

Episode rating: C

We got some lackluster matches tonight on SmackDown while Drew Gulak was demoted to a backstage interviewer. Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre had yet another rematch booked for next week while RK-Bro invaded SmackDown and set up the tag title unification match for WrestleMania Backlash next month.

