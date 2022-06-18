WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar returns; Vince McMahon makes special appearance - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 17th, 2022)

Vince McMahon kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown and talked about the old 'Then, Now, Forever' line, focusing on the word 'Together.' He greeted the audience before heading backstage, and Riddle made his way out next.

Riddle wished Randy Orton the best of luck for his upcoming surgery and reminded us that he intended to pay tribute to his friend's career by beating Roman Reigns on SmackDown tonight.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 17th, 2022): Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss - Last Laugh Match

Moss hit a big elbow strike early on before Corbin came back with some shots of his own. The latter dropped his opponent on the turnbuckles before sending him to the floor with a clothesline. The match continued as Corbin sent Moss over the barricades.

Back in the ring, Corbin hit a Deep Six but failed to get the pin. Madcap dodged a powerbomb and hit a big chokeslam. The latter hit Punch Line neckbreaker for a nearfall and then another one for the win!

Result: Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

After the match, Madcap got the literal last laugh by laughing into the mic. Corbin then came to the announce desk and told Pat McAfee that he thought they were friends, but the latter kept making fun of him.

Corbin threatened to drag McAfee into the ring and destroy him before Pat got on the mic as well. The crowd sided with McAfee and booed Corbin out of the building before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B+

Backstage on SmackDown, Natalya compared her Sharpshooter to Ronda Rousey's signature armbar and concluded that the former was the most dangerous submission move. She vowed to make Rousey tap out at Money in the Bank before we headed to the next match on SmackDown.

The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky on SmackDown

Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods kicked off the match, and the former WWE Champion took control early on before the latter got a springboard move and tagged Kofi in.

Shanky tagged in, and Kingston hit a big dropkick before being wiped out by a series of clotheslines.

Xavier played Francesca the trombone, and Shanky forgot about the match and started dancing. Jinder was furious and yelled at him from the ring before Kingston came in with the Trouble in Paradise and picked up the win!

Result: The New Day def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were next in the ring on SmackDown, and Adam Pierce reminded them that they both lost their Money in the Bank qualifying matches. The Irishman pointed out that he successfully cashed in his briefcase in the past while Drew was cashed in on.

Pierce said he discussed the situation with the WWE officials, and they decided to let Sheamus into the MITB match. Drew attacked the latter and tossed him out of the ring before Pierce said that McIntyre was in as well. Sheamus tried to attack Drew in the ring but took the Claymore.

Sami Zayn was backstage and hesitated to enter the Bloodline's locker room after his loss last week.

Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown: Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Rodriguez got some big strikes early on and took Shayna into the corner before getting a near fall. Shayna went after Rodriguez's legs in the corner before Raquel came back with some counters and a botched knee strike for a near fall.

Raquel was caught in a submission move but turned it into her signature Texana Bomb before picking up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez defeats Shayna Baszler and qualifies for Money in the Bank

Grade: B

Max Dupri was back and refused to have his clients out in the ring since the lighting wasn't good enough.

Gunther was backstage with his lackey Ludwig Kaiser. The latter talked about the history of the Intercontinental Title before declaring that the new champ will not lose the title anytime soon.

Roman Reigns vs. Riddle - Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match on SmackDown

Riddle attacked the champ in the corner, but one strike from Roman sent him flying across the ring. The Original Bro hit a Fisherman's suplex and sent The Tribal Chief outside before hitting a corkscrew moonsault from the apron.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Reigns got a drive-by before getting a near fall. Riddle came back with some suplexes but took a knee strike before hitting the Floating Bro for a near fall. Roman got back in control and dropped his opponent on the announce desk before mocking Randy on camera.

Riddle countered a Superman Punch and hit an Orton-esque powerslam before attempting the draping DDT. Roman escaped the ring, but Riddle dropped him on the announce desk.

Riddle got slammed into the ring post before finally hitting the Draping DDT in the ring as the 'Randy' chants filled the arena.

Roman blocked the RKO and hit a Superman Punch, but Riddle managed to kick out! The latter finally connected the RKO but failed to get the pin. Riddle hit another Floating Bro before his RKO was blocked again. Roman hit a spear and picked up the win!

Result: Roman Reigns def. Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown

Grade: A

After the match, Roman claimed that there was no one left for him to beat. As if on cue, Brock Lesnar's music hit, and the Beast was back on SmackDown!

Brock stared Roman down and held his hand out for a shake. Roman reached for it but received an F5 from Brock. Lesnar then hit two more F5s on The Usos as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

Roman Reigns defended his title on the main event, something you don't see every week. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus both secured their place in the Money in the Bank ladder match, while Corbin faced a humiliating loss on tonight's SmackDown.

