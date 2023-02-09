WWE Smackdown's internal list reveals depth chart

WWE programming has a way of telling their roster which side of the fence they will land on in terms of being a good or bad guy, and we finally got to see where the top male superstars rank.

According to PWInsider, Smackdown's internal depth chart has been revealed, and we now know the roster's top heels and babyfaces on the weekly show.

The babyfaces listed in the order are as follows: Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio. On the heel side of things, it is internally listed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Karrion Kross, Solo Sikoa, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and LA Knight.

This list can tell us in which direction some superstars will be heading as we get into the WrestleMania season and see which way the company views some of the top players on the blue brand.

What are the plans for the top WWE Smackdown stars heading into Wrestlemania?

As the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event is now in our rearview mirror, the road to WrestleMania: Hollywood is in full gear. One of the top stories is Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after attacking The Tribal Chief at the end of the Royal Rumble show.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and currently does not have a clear direction as of this writing. Still, it has been reported that Sheamus or Drew McIntyre (or even both men) could end up fighting for the championship at the Show of Immortals. However, it is reported The Ring General might be petitioning for a match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 39 instead.

Things are still up in the air as we have two more months until WrestleMania is finally here, so this will be interesting to watch in real-time.

