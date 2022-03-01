"Roman Reigns has been ducking me for years!" - WWE SmackDown star wants never-before-seen match

Drew Gulak recently joked that Roman Reigns has purposely avoided facing him in a first-time-ever WWE singles match.

Reigns has competed against hundreds of opponents during his nine-and-a-half years on WWE’s main roster. Although both men have been assigned to the SmackDown brand since 2019, The Tribal Chief and Gulak are yet to cross paths.

In an interview with Casual Conversations, Gulak amusingly claimed that Reigns has been “ducking” him over the last few years. He also mentioned Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar as dream opponents:

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley… I do know [the quality of the matches would be great]. Roman Reigns has been ducking me for years!” said Gulak. [31:49-32:17]

Gulak’s last televised WWE match took place on the December 24, 2021, episode of SmackDown. The former Cruiserweight Champion lost in five seconds against Sheamus as part of a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match.

What’s next for Drew Gulak and Roman Reigns?

Realistically, WWE is unlikely to book a match between Drew Gulak and Reigns in the near future. The former has appeared in brief backstage segments recently, but he has not featured regularly on WWE television for several months.

Reigns, by contrast, remains one of WWE’s top full-time superstars. The former Shield member has held the Universal Championship since August 2020 and recently retained the title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber.

With Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday on April 3. The Universal and WWE Championships are set to be on the line in the match, unless either superstar loses their title before the show.

