WWE SmackDown Superstar 'not liked' by higher-ups; company banned several of his moves

Speaking on the latest episode of his ARN podcast, former WWE producer Arn Anderson gave his take on why Cesaro has never become a main-event Superstar for the company.

This week’s episode revolved around the 2015 Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which saw Cesaro and Tyson Kidd lose the Tag Team titles against The New Day.

Anderson recalled that Cesaro has never been a “favorite guy” backstage in WWE, while he also revealed that the former United States Champion was told to stop using some of his most impressive moves after he turned heel.

“He’s not a favorite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar. But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that stuff.”

Anderson went on to accuse WWE’s higher-ups of “cheating the audience” by preventing Cesaro from performing moves that only he has the ability to do.

Cesaro’s WWE career in 2020

Five years on from his Extreme Rules match with Tyson Kidd against The New Day, many fans still debate whether Cesaro should receive another major singles push in WWE.

In 2020, “The Swiss Cyborg” has been associated with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, and he recently lost a Money in the Bank qualifier against Daniel Bryan.

Another notable Cesaro match this year came at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Drew Gulak on the PPV's kickoff show.