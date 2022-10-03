5 WWE SmackDown Superstars who have the most Instagram followers 

The majority of celebrities worldwide, including our favorite WWE Superstars, have verified accounts on the popular application, Instagram.

Pro wrestlers can engage in conversations with their fans around the world through platforms like Twitter and Instagram. It allows them to participate in promotional activities, share personal updates, and even garner interest for their ongoing storylines through online duels with other Superstars.

Amongst all the active members of the roster that use the application, some specific SmackDown Superstars have succeeded in gathering an enormous fan following through Instagram.

In this article, let's look at five SmackDown Superstars with the most Instagram followers

Natalya has been one of the key figures behind the Women's Revolution in WWE. The Queen of Harts is one of the oldest veterans of the sport and continues to inspire millions around the globe.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also has an incredible following on Instagram. She currently has 4.7 million followers on her account, a number bettered by only three other female SmackDown Superstars.

Presently, Natalya is not part of any prominent storyline on the blue brand. Her most recent in-ring outing came on the latest episode of Smackdown, where she competed against Ronda Rousey in a losing effort.

#4. Charlotte Flair - 5M followers

Owing to her incredible accomplishments over the years, Charlotte Flair has earned herself the moniker of "The Queen." With her impressive work ethic, The Opportunity has been able to surpass the legacy of her father, Ric Flair, in many ways.

A divisive figure among wrestling fans, Charlotte Flair has gained massive popularity through her different social media accounts. The Queen currently has 5 million followers on Instagram. She's highly active on the platform and keeps posting pictures from time to time.

Right now, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is absent from WWE programming. She last performed at WrestleMania Backlash against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match in a losing effort.

#3. Sasha Banks- 5.6M followers

Sasha Banks's popularity has gone upwards tremendously in the last few years. A multi-time women's champion, The Boss is regarded as one of the greatest female superstars of the modern era.

Presently, Banks has 5.6M followers on her Instagram account. Among the Four Horsewomen, The Legit Boss has the highest fan following on the platform. She is followed closely by RAW Superstar Becky Lynch, who has 5.5M followers as of now.

Sasha Banks has been away from WWE since walking out of the company in May 2022. There's currently no update on whether she will return to WWE anytime soon.

#2. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns- 6.6M followers

Roman Reigns is amongst the most famous superstars on the current roster. The Tribal Chief has undeniably been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for almost seven years. He assumed the role previously held by names like John Cena and The Rock.

The Head of the Table's global popularity is off the charts, which is reflected in his fan following across multiple platforms. Reigns currently boasts 6.6M followers on Instagram.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is the most dominant Superstar in WWE's men's division at the moment. The Tribal Chief's next title defense will take place in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel, where he will battle Logan Paul in a high-stakes encounter.

#1. Ronda Rousey- 15.9M followers

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble event. Before she arrived in the pro wrestling arena, Rousey spent years plying her trade in the UFC, where she cemented herself as one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion's history.

Due to her success in different combat arenas, The Rowdy One is celebrated as a highly popular sportsperson worldwide. She has amassed a following of 15.9M followers on Instagram alone, which is more than any other Superstar on the blue brand.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is currently embroiled in an intense rivalry with Liv Morgan. Rousey will have the opportunity to regain her SmackDown Women's Championship when she battles Morgan at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

